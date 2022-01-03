sober
- Pop CultureBam Margera Says He's 120 Days Sober, Gets Shoutout From Mark WahlbergMargera is thriving thanks to skateboarding, the gym, and his girlfriend.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna's Sobriety Journey: Model Celebrates One Year Alcohol FreeTokyo Toni proudly celebrated the impressive milestone with her daughter this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFlavor Flav Marks Sober Milestones From Drugs, Cigarettes & Alcohol"Look forward not backwards," the rap legend advised to those struggling through similar trials.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMacklemore Reflects On Addiction, Says It Is "Like An Allergy"Macklemore recently discussed his struggles with substance abuse during a candid interview.By Cole Blake
- MusicKodak Black's Team Made Sure He Was Sober During Rolling LoudA judge ordered Kodak Black to attend a 30-day drug treatment program after his performance at Rolling Loud. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMacklemore's Daughter, Sloane, Attends AA Meetings With Him: "I Don't Want To Hide That"The "Thrift Shop" rapper returned with a new album this past weekend, as well as plenty of interesting interviews exploring his new work.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureStacey Dash Raps Along To DMX's "Lord Give Me A Sign" After Finding Out About Rapper's DeathThe "Clueless" starlet, who once was taking 18-20 pills a day, was heartbroken by the news of X's cocaine overdose as she enters her sixth year of sobriety.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Claims They're A "Sober Man"The rapper advises kids to say no to drugs.By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly's New Documentary Reveals He Nearly Shot Himself On A Call With Megan Fox"I just snapped," the father of one recalled of the incident that took place while his fiancée was in Bulgaria and his paranoia got the best of him.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Says She’s “Loving Life” As A Sober Woman“I don’t do coke, little bitch / I don’t even do Pepsi,” Minaj recently rapped on "We Go Up."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJulia Fox's AA Sponsor Was "Real Housewives" Star Leah McSweeneyThe Married to the Mob icon briefly spoke about their connection recently, but she and Fox previously detailed how their friendship developed in AA.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKeyshia Cole Declares No Sex, No Alcohol, & No SmokingNew year, new Keyshia, and as she becomes more disciplined, fans continue to pester the singer about her next album.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBow Wow Breaks His New Years Resolution Of Sobriety On The Second Day Of 2022The rapper posted up with a glass of wine one day after promising he was putting down the booze for a bit.By Hayley Hynes