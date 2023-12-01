Bam Margera Says He's 120 Days Sober, Gets Shoutout From Mark Wahlberg

Bam Margera has told TMZ that he is 120 days sober and doing well in his recovery. The former Jackass star told the outlet that his partner Dannii, skateboarding, and going to the gym have all helped him stay on the wagon. Furthermore, he revealed that he is currently in San Antonio to design artwork for a clothing company. Additionally, Margera's gym of choice earned him from Mark Wahlberg. The owner of the gym worked with Marky Mark to get in shape for 2013's Lone Survivor.

Wahlberg congratulated Margera on his sobriety, something he himself has been aiming for his year, and extended an invitation to connect next time Margera is in Las Vegas. Additionally, Margera revealed he had recently been cleared to see his son Phoenix. As a result, he plans to drive from Texas to California, stopping to visit Wahlberg along the way.

Britney Spears Inspires Bam Margera's Latest Tattoo

Back in September, Margera got a new neck tattoo inspired by Britney Spears. The former Jackass star's new ink reads "Britney Spears [heart] oops they did it to me too! [stylized smiley face]". In a video sent to TMZ, Margera claimed that the tattoo was a reference to the "Florida Shuffle". The term is a slang phrase referring to substance addicts who are "shuffled" between Florida rehabs that repeatedly charge the stays to the person's insurance. "[I've done] the Guinness Book of World Records of longest Florida shuffle of nearly 2 years," Margera said. Reportedly, he has done 10 back-to-back stays in rehab for a total cost of $660,000. Furthermore, Margera blasted the "controlling c-cksuckers that act like they care for your well-being when it's all about money."

Meanwhile, Margera drew comparisons between his experience and the torturous ordeal Spears went through during her infamous conservatorship. That, he said, was the primary reason he got the tattoo that he did. However, it's not the first time that Margera has made reference to Spears recently. Earlier this year, while doing stand-up with Steve-O, Margera referred to himself as the "Britney Spears of Jackass". Margera also recently celebrated a month of sobriety and told TMZ that he is residing just outside of Philadelphia with his girlfriend Dannii.

