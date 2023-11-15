Steve-O Performs Gruesome Stunt With Jon Jones To Promote New Comedy Special

Steve-O linked up to Jon Jones to give himself a "boxer's ear" in the most Jackass way imaginable. Instead of, say, stepping into the ring with Jones, Steve-O instead put his ear under Jones' UFC title belt and had Jones take a hammer to it. The end result was a pretty bloody, and very gnarly mess. Definitely not one for the faint of heart. HotNewHipHop has chosen not to display the footage directly due to its graphic nature. However, it can be viewed at the "via" link at the bottom of the page.

The stunt was done in service of Steve-O's new comedy special, The Bucket List. In short, the project, which Steve claims has been five years in the making, is a compilation of "all the things that we weren't allowed to do on Jackass." That means anything that was considered too extreme to be broadcast or was deemed too risky to film under the show's insurance. In actuality, that means that The Bucket List will likely be Steve-O's most extreme and graphic project.

Read More: Steve-O Jumps Off London Bridge Tower, Detained By Cops

Francis Ngannou Blames UFC For Jon Jones Fight Not Happening

However, smashing Steve-O's ear to a bloody pulp is not the only thing that Jones has been involved in recently. Following his acquisition of a boxing ranking and his close loss to Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou has once again spoken on the missed opportunity to have him fight Jones while they were both still in the UFC. However, unlike previous conversations, Ngannou has squarely put the blame on the UFC as an entity.

“First of all, when I was around, Jon Jones wasn’t around. Even three years before, we were negotiating. I was asking for this fight after I fought Jairzinho Rozenstruik. I was pushing so hard for Jon Jones because I knew the UFC was going to make [Daniel Cormier] and Stipe [Miocic] 3, the trilogy of Stipe and DC. So I wanted the Jon Jones fight and they never brought that conversation up. They would use it to paint out the narrative for both sides. If it’s [about] me, it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m not doing the fight.’ If it’s Jon Jones, so many times they have told me Jon Jones doesn’t want to do that fight. I think we both were asking for it. My reason [it didn’t happen] is the UFC. The UFC’s responsible for this fight [not happening]," Ngannou told The Last Stand podcast.

Read More: Bam Margera Disses Jackass Co-Stars In New Music Video

[via][via]