Steve-O did some extreme sightseeing in London, England, on Thursday, July 6th. The Jackass stuntman, all clad in Union Jack streetwear and a British flag umbrella, counted “One, Two, Three” before jumping from one of the London Bridge Towers into the River Thames. A few screaming fans were in attendance for the impromptu stunt…as were the London police. Once he made it to shore, the cops arrested and detained Steve-O for the unsanctioned stunt.

The London police allowed him to change his shirt and escorted him to a cop car through a throng of people. Some fans started chanting Steve-O’s name as he talked with the British fuzz. In the middle of his getting detained, he plugged his comedy show, which he was filming while in the U.K. “We just opened up tickets for the late show on July 14th at the Hackney Empire,” he says to the camera. “It’s the taping of my Bucket List special. Be there!” He then got put into a police car.

Why Did Steve-O Jump Off The London Bridge?

This stunt was clearly part of the Bucket List special Steve-O’s filming in London. TMZ got footage of the stunt and the subsequent detaining of the infamous stunt star, showing just how unfazed he is about the whole ordeal. Perhaps there is some sort of agreement between his production crew and English officials on the legality of the stunt. However, the police informed Steve-O that they were afraid his stunt would cause others to do the same for suicidal purposes. They weren’t concerned about the filming of the bridge leap as much as they were about British public health.

Steve-O said that they let him go eventually. And while he spent some time in a cop car, it didn’t compare to the half-minute he spent in the Thames. He called the river absolutely filthy, which won’t mix well with a new tattoo he just got above the knee. And this isn’t the first jump he’s done in England. He also leaped off a double-decker bus onto the pavement, making for a tougher landing than a dirty river.

