Kodak Black Posts Bail Over Fleeing Charges, His Lawyer Slams Prosecutors

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kodak Black Bail Fleeing Charges Lawyer Slams Prosecutors
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Kodak Black attends 2026 April Fools Comedy Jam at Barclays Center on April 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Kodak Black is facing a lot of legal trouble, as he also has a separate drug trafficking case to handle in court.

Kodak Black has been trying to stay focused on his music career, but legal trouble continues to get in the way. According to Hypefresh, he posted bail yesterday (Friday, May 15) after he had turned himself into police over fleeing charges, and now has a long legal battle ahead of him.

The Broward County self-surrender was over an alleged traffic stop in February, during which Kodak allegedly attempted to flee or elude law enforcement and non-violently resist an officer. He allegedly hopped in another vehicle and drove off when police attempted to pull his pink Jeep Grand Cherokee over for blocking traffic.

The judge in this case set bond at $3,500, and the rapper reportedly walked free yesterday. The court warned him not to posses firearms, weapons, or ammunition as a bail condition.

"This is a self surrender from yet another 'investigation' that just happened to also take five months to 'investigate' for allegedly fleeing and eluding," Kodak Black's lawyer Bradford Cohen reportedly told TMZ. "It's not unexpected, as this is usually the procedure we go through where there is an unfounded weak arrest and then followed up by yet another arrest for cases that allegedly take five or six months to investigate. At this point I think everyone agrees that Kodak is consistently being targeted."

Read More: Kodak Black Keeps Circling The Same Cycle Of Controversy

Why Did Kodak Black Go To Jail?
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BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 15: Rapper, Kodak Black, performs during Day 2 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)

Sadly, Kodak Black has another case to handle. He pleaded not guilty and posted a $75K bond in another legal matter, which Cohen also blasted as a "total joke.

The Florida MC faces drug trafficking charges after police arrested him just over a week ago. They allegedly discovered MDMA in his car that exceeded the trafficking weight limit. Yak faces strict release conditions over this as well: no illegal drugs, no contact with associates, no trips back to the alleged crime scene, and no guns.

Kodak Black's family is also facing legal trouble. Police also recently arrested the mother of his child, Jammiah Catera Broomfield, on drug trafficking charges in a separate case unrelated to Kodak.

As such, there are a lot of difficulties on the road ahead. With next steps in both cases on the horizon, Kodak Black hopes to overcome them and get back on track.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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