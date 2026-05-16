Kodak Black Posts Bail Over Fleeing Charges, His Lawyer Slams Prosecutors

Kodak Black has been trying to stay focused on his music career, but legal trouble continues to get in the way. According to Hypefresh, he posted bail yesterday (Friday, May 15) after he had turned himself into police over fleeing charges, and now has a long legal battle ahead of him.

The Broward County self-surrender was over an alleged traffic stop in February, during which Kodak allegedly attempted to flee or elude law enforcement and non-violently resist an officer. He allegedly hopped in another vehicle and drove off when police attempted to pull his pink Jeep Grand Cherokee over for blocking traffic.

The judge in this case set bond at $3,500, and the rapper reportedly walked free yesterday. The court warned him not to posses firearms, weapons, or ammunition as a bail condition.

"This is a self surrender from yet another 'investigation' that just happened to also take five months to 'investigate' for allegedly fleeing and eluding," Kodak Black's lawyer Bradford Cohen reportedly told TMZ. "It's not unexpected, as this is usually the procedure we go through where there is an unfounded weak arrest and then followed up by yet another arrest for cases that allegedly take five or six months to investigate. At this point I think everyone agrees that Kodak is consistently being targeted."

Read More: Kodak Black Keeps Circling The Same Cycle Of Controversy

Why Did Kodak Black Go To Jail?

BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 15: Rapper, Kodak Black, performs during Day 2 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)

Sadly, Kodak Black has another case to handle. He pleaded not guilty and posted a $75K bond in another legal matter, which Cohen also blasted as a "total joke.

The Florida MC faces drug trafficking charges after police arrested him just over a week ago. They allegedly discovered MDMA in his car that exceeded the trafficking weight limit. Yak faces strict release conditions over this as well: no illegal drugs, no contact with associates, no trips back to the alleged crime scene, and no guns.

Kodak Black's family is also facing legal trouble. Police also recently arrested the mother of his child, Jammiah Catera Broomfield, on drug trafficking charges in a separate case unrelated to Kodak.