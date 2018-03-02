fleeing
- CrimeFlorida Rapper SpotemGottem Arrested After Evading Police On A Jet SkiThis is the second time that the 20-year-old has been taken into police custody in the last year.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGucci Mane's Artist Foogiano Burns Off Ankle Bracelet & Is On The Run: ReportThe rapper's bond has been revoked and he is now on the run. By Madusa S.
- MusicKanye West Dodges Drake Question & Hilariously Runs Away From TMZ Cameraman“Feeling good. All love!” - Kanye says as he hilariously flees the scene. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJuelz Santana's Luggage Allegedly Contained OxycodoneThe rapper reportedly left behind 8 oxycodone pills during his escape from the law.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Clowns Juelz Santana On Instagram Over Newark Airport IncidentJuelz Santana is a "Running Target" For 50 Cent's Jokes.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuelz Santana Reportedly Flees Newark Airport After TSA Finds Gun In His BagJuelz Santana allegedly ran away from Newark airport after TSA found a gun on him Friday evening.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Pump Reportedly Sued For Fleeing Scene Of Car AccidentLil Pump sued for fleeing a car accident.By Kevin Goddard