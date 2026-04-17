Mother Of Kodak Black's Child Arrested For Alleged Drug Trafficking

Kodak Black has always taken to social media to respond to criticisms of him and Internet narratives, even when they don't directly concern him. Following the reported arrest of one of the mothers of his children, Jammiah Catera Broomfield (the mother of his son King Khalid), he reportedly had something to say about his relationship with the mothers of his kids.

According to WPLG Local 10 News, Fort Lauderdale police reportedly arrested Broomfield and booked her into the Paul Rein Detention Facility on Tuesday (April 14), per online jail records. The 28-year-old reportedly faces methamphetamine trafficking, driving with a suspended or revoked license, probation violation, and resisting an officer without violence charges.

She was reportedly out on bond and awaiting trial following a grand theft charge when the Tuesday arrest occurred. Police reportedly recognized Broomfield's vehicle as one that had escaped officers before. She reportedly drove erratically while evading them, eventually getting out of her vehicle and running away. After officers caught up with Broomfield and arrested her, she now has a hold out on Pal Beach County and remains in custody.

As for the "Love Me Not" rapper, he reportedly took to his Instagram Story to react to this, as caught by Livebitez on IG. He shared a message calling for Jammiah's freedom while also dismissing the criticisms of his relationship dynamics, sharing a screenshot of texts referring to alleged payments to them.

Kodak Black's Kids

"SMH FREE MY BM AGAIN!" Kodak reportedly wrote. "I POSTED THAT SCREENSHOT OF THE RANDOM 'EXTRA' MONEY I JUST SENT THEY A** 'ONLY' TO THINK AHEAD OF THE TROLLING SHE GET. SIMPLY DUE TO ME BEING A GREAT FATHER AND ALWAYS SETTING THE EXAMPLE REGARDLESS IF ITS INTIMACY OR NOT !!! EVEN WHEN MY BM'zz HATE ME REAL BAD I STEP. ON CHILD SUPPORT AND ALL NEVER COMPLAINED OR UNDERVALUED BY FAM. BUT AGAIN THE THANKS IS NEVER AS LOUD AS THE DISRESPECT."

Yak allegedly wrote about sending Jammiah $10K, $15K to Daijanae Ward (mother of his daughter Princess Isabella Ann), and $20K to Shanice. He also shared various photos of his children and one of the mothers of his kids.