Kodak Black's Baby Mama Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Other Baby Mama

Druski Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour - Miami, FL
MIAMI, FL - APRIL 29: Rapper Kodak Black Performs during Druski Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Comedy Tour at James L. Knight Center on April 29, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)
Maranda Johnson, the mother of two of Kodak Black's kids, was reportedly arrested for supposedly jumping Jammiah "Maya" Broomfield.

Kodak Black's baby mama drama just got a whole lot more complicated, as authorities reportedly arrested the mother of two of his kids, Maranda Johnson, for allegedly jumping his first baby mother Jammiah "Maya" Broomfield. Specifically, the reported charges are battery, burglary, and grand theft, and follows Johnson threatening Broomfield and Kodak online as well as smashing his car windows. If you recall, this incident occurred because the rapper was with Broomfield and their son the other day. Seems like everyone involved has some issues to sort out. Hopefully they do so soon for the sake of the families, because seeing things go to these lengths can be scary.

Furthermore, this comes amid a pretty interesting time for Kodak Black, who's not dealing with many legal issues right now and seems in a much better place. As such, we hope that the patience and positive energies are there to handle this combative situation as well as possible. But in addition to this being a more tranquil time for the Florida MC, he's also got a lot more to develop when it comes to his next career moves and how he will grow throughout the decade. For example, he just put out a new compilation album featuring the next iteration of his Sniper Gang label, and seeing him in a more curation-based role is promising.

Kodak Black's Alleged Baby Mama Brawl Results In Legal Trouble

Elsewhere, some other Kodak Black-related beef, the one with Boosie Badazz, is one that the Baton Rouge artist wouldn't necessarily categorize as such. Moreover, Boosie told DJ Vlad during his latest VladTV interview that he doesn't really see his personal and social media issues with Kodak as "rap beef," per se. The same goes for his feud with NBA YoungBoy, as he thinks that these spats and situations are pretty casual and aren't indicative of any real issues. Even though Badazz does have a partial "diss track" for Yak in "Grateful," he doesn't see it as such since it's not all directed at him.

Meanwhile, hopefully all these family issues sort out, because Kodak Black always looks happy and healthy when he's around his loved ones. Take this with a grain of salt, though, as there isn't a whole lot of other information out there concerning this supposed arrest. No matter what it leads to, we hope this can set some more ground rules and stipulations to avoid this kind of conflict in the future. Will they work? We'll see.

