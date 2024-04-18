Kodak Black's Cocaine Possession Case Gets Thrown Out

Late last year, Kodak Black was arrested after police officers found him illegally parked in his Bentley in Plantation, FL. At the time, officers claimed that they spotted the rapper attempting to conceal a white substance. They later alleged that the substance tested positive for cocaine. His defense maintained from the beginning that the substance wasn't cocaine, but instead Oxycodone, which he has a prescription for.

This was eventually proven to be true, and the cocaine charge was dropped, though he was still on the hook for tampering with physical evidence. According to his lawyer Bradford Cohen, however, the entire case has now been dismissed. Cohen took to Instagram yesterday to share the news, throwing a bit of shade authorities' way in the process. According to him, Kodak's Oxycodone prescription was shown to officials before the cocaine possession case was even filed, but they still went through with it.

Read More: Kodak Black Is Now "Fine" According To The Ladies After Showing Off Shocking New Look

Bradford Cohen On Kodak Black's Case

"Count 2 is now dismissed of Kodaks 'possession of cocaine' that wasn't cocaine case that should have never been filed or brought by the Broward State Atty Office," he wrote. "We showed them his script prior to filing, and they decided to file anyway... even knowing the officer was wrong about the substance and his story changing and making no sense. That case is now completely dismissed."

Earlier this month, Kodak Black opened up about his drug use, revealing that he's struggled with Percocet addiction. Now, he says that he's been able to cut back his usage drastically, noting how his overall well-being has greatly improved. "I'm proud of myself," he told fans on Instagram Live. "I've never been this happy in my life." What do you think of Kodak Black's cocaine possession case getting dismissed? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kodak Black Posts IG Video Of James Harden Signing His Jersey

[Via]