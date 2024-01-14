Kodak Black Gifts Mother Of His Daughter $100K & Range Rover From Behind Bars

Kodak Black may face a lot of legal trouble right now on drug charges, but he's still making sure to support his family on the other side. Moreover, a video recently surfaced of a member of his team relaying some gifts from him to the mother of his daughter: $100,000 and a brand new Range Rover. It looks like it was a birthday and Christmas combo, and Yak's little one even got a small car of her own to drive around in. Overall, despite everything going on with him right now, it's still heartening to see some of his core feel his care, however material, from beyond the cell.

Furthermore, the last update we got on Kodak Black's legal state was his case's judge threatening him with the removal of his supervised release. In other words, the judge wants him to return to jail once he's out of federal custody to await trial for his charges. The Florida MC is actually facing a couple of different cases right now, as one of his recent arrests happened while he was out on bail. It's a complicated web, but one that hopefully starts to unweave soon for the sake of his constance and that of his family.

Read More: Kodak Black & Jackboy Beef: A Timeline Of Their Friendship

Kodak Black's Gifts For His Baby Mama & Daughter: Watch

An interesting debacle in this case centers around the police officer who arrested Kodak Black mistakenly identifying the drugs found in his vehicle when the procedure took place. "The cop says crack cocaine, and it turned out to be oxycodone," his attorney Bradford Cohen expressed. "I don’t know how an error like that happens. I’ve never seen in my career of 27 years where an officer tested an oxycodone pill, and it came back positive for cocaine. This officer was either grossly neglectful, incompetent, or a liar. It’s one of those three."

Meanwhile, it's odd to hear about the Sniper Gang boss' woes when we just heard him spit with ease. The Book Of Clarence's soundtrack features a new track with him, Adekunle Gold, and Doja Cat titled "JEEZU," which was a true highlight this release week. Hopefully this wraps up soon so that Kodak Black can continue to focus on his career after taking accountability and responsibility. For more news and the latest updates on him, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Kodak Black Bid For Drug Treatment Denied, Judge Calls Him A “Danger To The Community”