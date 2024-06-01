Kodak Black Brings Together "The Next Generation Of Stars" On "Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies On Earth"

Kodak Black's new interpretation of the Sniper Gang label is here with their debut album.

"I got the next generation of stars. I have a voice in this game and I’m using it to put my artists on until everyone knows their names. Watch out for Vulture Love. We ain’t stopping". Those were the quoted words of label head Kodak Black, according to The Source, about his new collection of signees.

It is quite the long list of names, with some of the bigger ticket artists being Lil Crix, G6 (G6reddot), VVsnce, and GorditoFlo. The last time that Kodak Black dropped a label project was back in 2021. That was a venture with the more widely known Sniper Gang called Sniper Gang Presents Syko Bob & Snapkatt: Nightmare Babies. If you remember that tape featured Kodak's smash hit "Super Gremlin".

Listen To Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies On Earth By Vulture Love & Kodak Black

There might not be a clear standout song in this Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies On Earth tracklist. But where this debut album succeeds is giving these up-and-coming artists a great platform to make their voices heard. Most of the beats slap, and it makes it that much easier for names like G6, VVsnce, and etc. to give strong performances. Kodak is of course featured on several cuts here, but this all about what Vulture Love is offering and will provide in the future.

