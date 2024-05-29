Kodak Black And His Oldest Son Look Like Twins During Wholesome Family Get-Together

2023 One Music Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage on Day 1 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Kodak seems to be in good health.

Kodak Black is an artist who has certainly been through a lot over the past few months. Overall, he had to deal with a stint in jail for drugs. There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding his incarceration, and fans were extremely concerned for him. Furthermore, there were fears that he was struggling with addiction. However, ever since being released from jail, he has been looking happier and healthier than ever before. So much so that fans have been noticing it whenever he pops out on social media.

Recently, Kodak Black could be seen on a yacht with his oldest son King Khalid Octave and the child's mother. As you can see from the video, Kodak and his son look like identical twins. Moreover, the two seemed to be having a complete blast, as was Kodak's BM. It was one of those videos that was extremely wholesome in nature. For fans, it was also further evidence that Kodak is looking healthier than he ever has before.

Kodak Black Looks Happy

"He looks so much better now that he’s off them drugs," one person wrote. "Kodak don’t get the flowers he deserve. He came in the game At 16 and changed it up," said another. Needless to say, the fans are here for Kodak's peace. It's definitely not easy coming into the rap world at a young age, trying to navigate some of the perils that can come your way. Hopefully, Kodak is able to keep this up and can continue to find peace in family.

Let us know what you think of this latest video from Kodak Black, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he looks healthier than before? What are some of your favorite tracks from Kodak? Is he consistently in your rotation? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

