Kodak Black's ex Maranda Johnson is no stranger to legal issues, and now, she has even more to deal with. According to Complex, the personality was arrested earlier this week and hit with five felony mischief charges. Reportedly, she was being held at the Broward Main Jail on a $12,500 bond and was later released.

The arrest was tied to an alleged nightclub brawl that took place in January and involved two of Kodak's other exes. At the time, the rapper had invited all of his children's mothers to celebrate a birthday together. Unfortunately, the evening took a turn for the worse. Upon seeing each other, the women allegedly started to argue, and the situation only escalated from there.

“(A witness) stated while the mothers were arguing and trying to fight, one of their brothers, (redacted), got involved in the argument and that’s how the entire fight started,” law enforcement said. “Once (redacted) got involved, so did Kodak Black’s entourage.”

Allegedly, the incident resulted in significant damage to the venue including a broken computer screen, sink, toilet, printer, and more.

Kodak Black Lawsuit

As news of the arrest began to circulate online, Johnson took to social media to set the record straight. In a clip captured by The Shade Room, she insinuates that Kodak is allegedly responsible for the ordeal getting brought to light again.

"The reason that it's getting brought back up today is because a man is mad they have to help be a father to his children," she alleged. "So he's doing everything in his power to break me." At the time of writing, he has yet to publicly address Johnson's arrest.

Kodak is currently facing some legal trouble of his own, however. Two men suing him over a Super Bowl after-party shooting are now seeking a default judgment of $10.6 million, though his lawyer told TMZ that he's "not paying them a thing."