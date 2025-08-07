Kodak Black’s Lawyer Reacts To Demand For $10.6M Default Judgment

BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI - APRIL 15: Kodak Black performs during Kodak Black &amp; Friends Concert at Mississippi Coast Coliseum on April 15, 2023 in Biloxi, Mississippi.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
In 2023, Kodak Black was sued by two men who allege that he was responsible for a Super Bowl after-party shooting that he was also injured in.

Back in 2023, Kodak Black was sued by two men, Mark Schaefer and Adam Rahman. Reportedly, they were both shot alongside him at a Super Bowl after-party the year prior. They blame the rapper for the shooting in their suit, and now, they're seeking a hefty default judgment.

Earlier this week, (August 6), Judge Tiana J. Murillo vacated an August 18 trial date for the lawsuit. This was after the men's lawyer argued that Kodak should cough up a $10.6 million default judgment since he allegedly failed to respond. The judge has rejected two previous requests to find him in default. She gave them until August 25 to submit an updated request for entry of default.

“Kodak has never been served with any lawsuit from California. He was never on notice of anything from California,” Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, told Rolling Stone. “I find it unusual that they’re attempting to sue the very person who was the most injured out of the individuals who got shot.”

Kodak Black Keys To The City
Kodak Black
Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage on Day 1 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"We are not paying them a thing. It's us who are the victim of a legal assault by these two people," Cohen also added, per TMZ. "They allege Kodak initiated the altercation that led to the shooting? There is video evidence that shows Kodak running to the scene of a fight to help people getting beat up when the gunfire starts. Kodak gets shot, so they are suing the man who got shot? I don't understand the lawsuit."

News of Kodak's latest legal woes comes just days after he was honored with a key to North Miami. This was the second key he's received this summer. Shortly after the ceremony, he took to Twitter/X to express his gratitude for the recognition. “I appreciate the acknowledgment and love," the performer wrote.

