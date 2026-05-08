Kodak Black Hit With Strict Terms After Prison Release In Drug Trafficking Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 15: Rapper, Kodak Black, performs during Day 2 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
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After Kodak Black posted a $75K bail, he was released from prison under strict conditions. Authorities accused him of trafficking MDMA.

Kodak Black and his family have been the subject of some legal trouble as of late, but the biggest case concerns him directly. Amid his charges for alleged drug trafficking, he posted a $75K bail and must now comply with strict prison release conditions to not land him back behind bars.

According to new court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, the judge's terms of release for the rapper most significantly prohibit any contact with illegal drugs. Also, the judge ordered him to not have any contact with his associates, to never return to the alleged crime scene, and to not carry a firearm.

For those unaware, authorities arrested Kodak Black earlier this week in Florida in connection to an alleged Orlando incident in 2025. In November of that year, law enforcement reportedly responded to reported street gunfire. They reportedly found two idle vehicles and Yak standing nearby with colleagues, per an arrest affidavit. Police reportedly searched the vehicles and found a pink bag with MDMA in one of them, along with $37K.

While authorities did not arrest Kodak at the time, an official report later indicated the MDMA police found weighed 25.34 grams. This exceeds the trafficking weight of 14 grams, and thus led to this week's arrest.

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Kodak Black's Lawyer Responds
Name you know: Kodak Black. Birth name: Bill K. Kapri
Name you know: Kodak Black. Birth name: Bill K. Kapri. Jeff Romance / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following these developments, Kodak Black's lawyer Bradford Cohen reportedly called the case a "total joke." He claims his client was not near the bag of MDMA police found at the scene and accused law enforcement of lacking probable cause to arrest him. Cohen reportedly expressed he and his client will fight the drug trafficking charges and seek their dismissal in court.

This all threw a wrench into Kodak Black's career moves, which recently included the new single "Love Me Not." While he is no stranger to legal trouble, these situations continue to derail his plans.

We will see how this situation develops in court and if Kodak addresses the strict terms he must now comply with. This seems like a complex case with unclear details, which hopefully the court will clear up. But the release terms will be an important factor too.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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