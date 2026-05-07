Kodak Black Appears In Court & Gets Bond In Drug Trafficking Case

BY Aron A.
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May 11, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; American rapper Kodak Black sits rink side during the second period of game five of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
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Kodak Black turned himself into police earlier this week.

It appears that Kodak Black has made bond in his drug trafficking case. The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, turned himself in to authorities this week on drug trafficking charges related to an incident in Orlando six months ago. Yak appeared in court today, where a judge said that his bond was $75,000–a slight increase based on prior criminal history, including 12 prior felony convictions. Kodak appeared in court in a jumpsuit alongside his attorneys.

The "Lockjaw" rapper’s conditions include staying away from the scene of the incident, the Children’s Safety Village, and refraining from contacting his co-defendants. The judge also instructed him that he can’t possess or consume any drugs or controlled substances without a valid prescription, and obviously, he isn’t allowed to carry any firearms.

Kodak Black is currently being held at Orange County Jail. The 28-year-old was at the non-profit organization in Orlando when police responded to reports of gunfire. Police found a BMW and a Lamborghini, which they began investigating after they smelled cannabis. According to WESH, police identified a pair of scissors and some rings in his car from Kodak Black’s Instagram page, eventually leading them to search the vehicle. That’s when they discovered drugs and charged him with trafficking between 10 and 200 grams of MDMA, per Miami Herald

Kodak Black’s Drug Charge Sparks Concern

Yak’s struggles with substance abuse have caused concern over the past few years. Last month, Kodak Black explained that he has been sober for a while, though people were skeptical about his claims. “The crazy thing is that I been stopped getting high,” he said. “I don’t really too much care to convince the people who don’t really matter, for real.”

We will keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Kodak Black and his recent arrest. Sound off with our comments below.

About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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