Kodak Black Appears In Court & Gets Bond In Drug Trafficking Case

It appears that Kodak Black has made bond in his drug trafficking case. The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, turned himself in to authorities this week on drug trafficking charges related to an incident in Orlando six months ago. Yak appeared in court today, where a judge said that his bond was $75,000–a slight increase based on prior criminal history, including 12 prior felony convictions. Kodak appeared in court in a jumpsuit alongside his attorneys.

The "Lockjaw" rapper’s conditions include staying away from the scene of the incident, the Children’s Safety Village, and refraining from contacting his co-defendants. The judge also instructed him that he can’t possess or consume any drugs or controlled substances without a valid prescription, and obviously, he isn’t allowed to carry any firearms.

Kodak Black is currently being held at Orange County Jail. The 28-year-old was at the non-profit organization in Orlando when police responded to reports of gunfire. Police found a BMW and a Lamborghini, which they began investigating after they smelled cannabis. According to WESH, police identified a pair of scissors and some rings in his car from Kodak Black’s Instagram page, eventually leading them to search the vehicle. That’s when they discovered drugs and charged him with trafficking between 10 and 200 grams of MDMA, per Miami Herald.

Kodak Black’s Drug Charge Sparks Concern

Yak’s struggles with substance abuse have caused concern over the past few years. Last month, Kodak Black explained that he has been sober for a while, though people were skeptical about his claims. “The crazy thing is that I been stopped getting high,” he said. “I don’t really too much care to convince the people who don’t really matter, for real.”