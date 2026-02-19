Lockjaw - Song by French Montana featuring Kodak Black

"Lockjaw" is one of those hits from 2016 that brings about lots of nostalgia. It is a song from French Montana, which features a verse from Kodak Black, who at the time was a relative newcomer. This was before the XXL Freshman Cover that eventually laid the foundation for the rest of the 2010s in rap. Having said that, the song turns 10 years old today, and we can't help but give the song its props. Overall, it is a banger through and through. A song that you can turn on and just have a good time to. While French Montana certainly takes a lot of flak, there is no denying that he has been a part of some major hits over the years. Whether you like him or not, he puts together massive songs.
Release Date: February 19, 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Wave Gods
Quotable Lyrics from Lockjaw
Got them snipers in the dually truck and we tooly-ed up
I be tryna change my life, but the monkey on my back
I've been rollin' all night, I got a monkey on my back
Skrrt, skrrt, all about the mula ('Bout the mula)
Throw a hundred chains on, tryna cool off (Bling)
Awards & Commercial Performance
"Lockjaw" is a song that peaked at number 73 on the Billboard Hot 100. It eventually went double platinum. As for awards, it was never in contention for anything, but it remains a beloved hit.