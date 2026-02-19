Lockjaw - Song by French Montana featuring Kodak Black

"Lockjaw" is one of those hits from 2016 that brings about lots of nostalgia. It is a song from French Montana, which features a verse from Kodak Black, who at the time was a relative newcomer. This was before the XXL Freshman Cover that eventually laid the foundation for the rest of the 2010s in rap. Having said that, the song turns 10 years old today, and we can't help but give the song its props. Overall, it is a banger through and through. A song that you can turn on and just have a good time to. While French Montana certainly takes a lot of flak, there is no denying that he has been a part of some major hits over the years. Whether you like him or not, he puts together massive songs.