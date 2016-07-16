lockjaw
- RandomNew Lockjaw Diet Device Outrages PublicThe team behind the latest weight-loss tool isn’t receiving the reaction they expected.By Taya Coates
- AnticsFrench Montana Claims Kodak Black Growled At HimFrench Montana & Kodak Black never had a conversation when they filmed the video for "Lockjaw" after Kodak allegedly growled at the rapper.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrench Montana's "Montana" Goes Gold Shortly After Its ReleaseFrench Montana keeps collecting plaques.By Aron A.
- MusicFrench Montana & Kodak Black Reach Deal In "Lockjaw" Lawsuit: ReportFrench Montana and Kodak Black are off the hook in the "Lockjaw" lawsuit.By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Khaled & Kodak Black Dragged Into Lawsuit Involving French MontanaMoroccan producer Yo Asel alleges French Montana stole the beat for "Lockjaw."By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrench Montana Sued By African Producer, Yo Asel, For Stealing "Lockjaw" BeatFrench Montana has some legal issues he got to deal with. By Aron A.
- NewsLockjaw (Remix)DJ Clue drops off a new remix to French Montana & Kodak Black's "Lockjaw" featuring Jeezy, Rick Ross & DJ Khaled.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPopcaan Is The Special Guest On OVO Sound Radio TonightWith a guest mix from Popcaan as well as a couple of big-time French Montana exclusives, episode 25 of OVO Sound Radio is shaping up to be a good one. By Angus Walker
- NewsGucci Mane To Appear On Official Remix Of French Montana & Kodak Black's "Lockjaw"As if the song wasn't good enough already. By Trevor Smith