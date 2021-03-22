drug trafficking
- MusicQuando Rondo Arrested On Drug ChargesQuando Rondo is reportedly behind bars in Chatham County.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRalo Claims 21 Savage Was Never Against Him After Clearing Up Snitching ClaimsRalo took to his Instagram page to share documents proving he didn't snitch, and will swap jail for a halfway house on September 4 of this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBankroll Freddie's Alleged Drug Operation Run By Family: ReportWhile Freddie's at the center of the FBI investigation, his father and siblings also became implicated.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBankroll Freddie Accused Of Drug Trafficking, But Wants His Jewelry Back Before TrialThe Arkansas rapper is facing criminal charges, but wants to retrieve his jewelry that was seized in his arrest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFetty Wap Speaks From Jail: "Never Bent, Never Fold"After entering a guilty plea in his drug trafficking case, Fetty faces a minimum five years in prison.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKodak Black's July Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Has Been Released: WatchThe Florida rapper's frustration was evident in the video as he smacked himself in the head while shouting, "F*ck, bro. Damn, dawg!"By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKodak Black Charged With Possession & Drug Trafficking: ReportKodak Black is reportedly being charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking oxycodone.By Cole Blake
- SportsMontrezl Harrell's Attorney Vehemently Denies Drug Trafficking AccusationMontrezl Harrell was recently hit with drug trafficking charges.By Alexander Cole
- Life500 Pounds Of Weed Spilt On Missouri Highway On 4/20 During 3-Car CrashMissouri troopers won't be forgetting this year's 4/20 anytime soon.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsBrittney Griner Pleads Not Guilty; Court Extends Time In JailAfter pleading not guilty to drug trafficking charges, a Russian court has extended Brittney Griner's stay in jail. By Brianna Lawson
- SportsBrittney Griner Receives Support From Family Of Jailed MarineThe family of Trevor Reed believes the allegations against Griner were fabricated.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureEl Chapo's 10 Appeal Claims Rejected By U.S. Court: ReportEl Chapo was hit with a life sentence in 2019.By Hayley Hynes
- GramFetty Wap Hits The Club Following New Jersey Airport ArrestThe rapper was all smiles despite being detained earlier today.By Erika Marie
- CrimeFetty Wap Arrested At Airport After Ankle Monitor Alerts Authorities: ReportThe rapper, who is already facing heavy legal issues, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest.By Erika Marie
- CrimeColombian Drug Lord Responsible For Smuggling 73 Metric Tons Of Cocaine Into U.S. Captured In Jungle RaidThe Colombian president likened the arrest to the capture of Pablo Escobar.By Taylor McCloud
- RandomBeachgoer Finds 65 Pounds, $1.5 Mill Worth Of Cocaine Washed Ashore: ReportsThis is the latest addition to a growing list of incidents where bales of cocaine appear on Florida's beaches.By Erika Marie
- SportsChicago Cubs Prospect Arrested After Being Caught With 25 Pounds Of MethChicago Cubs prospect Jesus Camargo-Corrales was feeling like Walter White.By Alexander Cole