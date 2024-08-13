Quando Rondo Pleads Guilty In His 2023 Federal Drug Trafficking Case

Rondo has the potential to receive a much shorter sentence.

Quando Rondo, according to a new report from XXL, is pleading guilty to his 2023 federal drug trafficking investigation. The specific charges include drug conspiracy and participating in criminal street gang activity. His sentence is currently unknown, but that decision should come to light very soon. In the meantime, the Savannah, Georgia rapper is out on bond until the time comes. Following his guilty plea, Quando Rondo delivered an apology in a press conference just outside the confines of the courthouse, according to local news outlet WTOC.

"I really wanna give an apology to the city of Savannah", Rondo began. "I wanna give an apology to my family and friends, loved ones and most of all my daughters for taking all my family and all my loved ones through this stressful point". Going back to the sentence for a second, the "ABG" MC could be receiving a much shorter one. He can thank himself for accepting a plea deal in addition to pleading guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances (marijuana).

Read More: Lil Woody Almost Breaks Character Due To Shocking Question At Young Thug Trial

Quando Rondo Is Now Awaiting His Sentence

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Quando Rondo arrives to the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams /FilmMagic)

WTOC says he's facing up to five years now instead of a possible 20 previously. So, with that in mind, it will be interesting to see what the judge decides. There is a chance he receives the full half-decade sentence, though. What could lead to that is all of his past run-ins with the law over the last few years such as a link to a shooting in 2020 and a lawsuit for assault and battery in 2019.