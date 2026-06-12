Kodak The Blessing — Album by Kodak Black 

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kodak-black-kodak-the-blessing-album-june-12th-v0-wsho4a72jr5h1 kodak-black-kodak-the-blessing-album-june-12th-v0-wsho4a72jr5h1
With 26 new tracks, Kodak Black is running it up.

Kodak Black is keeping his foot on the gas. The Florida rapper just dropped his ninth studio album, Kodak The Blessing. Despite recent legal troubles, the 26-track project arrives just in time for summer. Kodak recently unveiled the album's cover art and tracklist on Instagram earlier this week, which amped up anticipation from fans since he teased features from 1900Rugrat, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, G Thugg, Shadea Charai, Albee Al, Reese Youngn, and Lil Crix. The cover art, which finds Kodak holding a guitar alongside Adam and Eve-inspired imagery, has sparked speculation about potential new sounds and deeper themes. While some fans are concerned about the album's length, others are excited to hear Kodak's latest chapter. Either way, listeners are definitely excited for new Kodak. 26 new songs are sure to hold fans over for a while.

Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Kodak The Blessing

Tracklist For Kodak The Blessing
  1. Blessing
  2. Move (feat. G Thugg)
  3. Chicken and Waffles
  4. Thunder Baby (feat. Shadea Charai)
  5. Nunchucks (feat. 1900Rugrat)
  6. Carrie P
  7. Ima Be Cool
  8. Most of All
  9. Prayers Call
  10. Peter Roll (feat. Albee Al)
  11. Loitering
  12. Neckless
  13. Running It Up
  14. Better Or Worse (feat. Fridayy)
  15. Idols Turn To Rivals
  16. Who What
  17. Yak Gone Do It
  18. Killin Her
  19. Dearfield
  20. Gift Of Love
  21. Handling The Death (feat. Reese Youngn)
  22. Lemon Squeeze
  23. Love Letters
  24. Bodymore Murderland
  25. Kumbaya
  26. American Dream (feat. Rylo Rodriguez & Lil Crix)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
kodak-black-summer-smash-2024-1 Music Kodak Black Reveals New Album "Kodak The Blessing" Dropping Soon
News Jackboy Drops "Love Me While I'm Here" Featuring Kodak Black, Tyga, 42 Dugg, & More
News Kodak Black Drops "Happy Birthday Kodak" EP With Yo Gotti, Jacquees, & More
OVO SOUND RADIO Mixtapes OVO Sound Radio S4 E22 Spotlights Kodak Black, Wizkid, & More
Comments 0