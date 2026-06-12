Kodak The Blessing — Album by Kodak Black 

Kodak Black is keeping his foot on the gas. The Florida rapper just dropped his ninth studio album, Kodak The Blessing. Despite recent legal troubles, the 26-track project arrives just in time for summer. Kodak recently unveiled the album's cover art and tracklist on Instagram earlier this week, which amped up anticipation from fans since he teased features from 1900Rugrat, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, G Thugg, Shadea Charai, Albee Al, Reese Youngn, and Lil Crix. The cover art, which finds Kodak holding a guitar alongside Adam and Eve-inspired imagery, has sparked speculation about potential new sounds and deeper themes. While some fans are concerned about the album's length, others are excited to hear Kodak's latest chapter. Either way, listeners are definitely excited for new Kodak. 26 new songs are sure to hold fans over for a while.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Kodak The Blessing
Tracklist For Kodak The Blessing
- Blessing
- Move (feat. G Thugg)
- Chicken and Waffles
- Thunder Baby (feat. Shadea Charai)
- Nunchucks (feat. 1900Rugrat)
- Carrie P
- Ima Be Cool
- Most of All
- Prayers Call
- Peter Roll (feat. Albee Al)
- Loitering
- Neckless
- Running It Up
- Better Or Worse (feat. Fridayy)
- Idols Turn To Rivals
- Who What
- Yak Gone Do It
- Killin Her
- Dearfield
- Gift Of Love
- Handling The Death (feat. Reese Youngn)
- Lemon Squeeze
- Love Letters
- Bodymore Murderland
- Kumbaya
- American Dream (feat. Rylo Rodriguez & Lil Crix)