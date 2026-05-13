O.T. Genasis Says He's Selling His AP After The Swatch x AP Collab

Audemars Piguet and Swatch officially revealed their collaboration this week, and not everyone is happy about it. Rapper O.T. Genasis took to his Instagram story to share his reaction, and he wasn't exactly excited.

He acknowledged that it was a smart business move for AP. But he also made it clear he wants no part of wearing one. He compared the situation to Jordan Brand's Team Jordan line, suggesting that people who wear the real thing don't want the budget version.

He also said he's selling his AP. "I'm done!" he wrote.

O.T. Genasis wasn't alone in feeling that way. DDG also spoke out about the collab and expressed similar frustration. He pointed out that he spent serious money on his AP watch, and now a $300 version exists that most people can't tell apart from the real thing. He compared it to Ferrari teaming up with Honda to make a $30,000 Ferrari Civic.

As for the actual product, the collaboration is called the Royal Pop Collection. It combines design elements from AP's Royal Oak and Swatch's 1980s POP watches. The collection includes eight pocket watch designs and goes on sale starting May 16th at select Swatch stores. Confirmed locations include Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, and New York.

So the watches are available. Whether the people who already own AP are going to forgive the brand is a different story.

O.T. Genasis Selling His AP After Swatch x AP

The Swatch and Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Collection is a set of eight pocket watches. The designs pull from two very different worlds. AP's Royal Oak brought its signature octagonal bezel and sports-luxury DNA to the project.

Swatch brought the colorful, playful energy from its original 1980s POP watch series. The result is a collection that looks bold and graphic, with bright colors and a lighter, more casual feel than anything AP normally puts out.