O.T. Genasis Says He's Selling His AP After The Swatch x AP Collab

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Minnesota United at LAFC
May 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper O.T. Genasis watches the game between LAFC and Minnesota United during the second half at BMO Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
O.T. Genasis says he's selling his Audemars Piguet watch after the brand announced an affordable collaboration with Swatch.

Audemars Piguet and Swatch officially revealed their collaboration this week, and not everyone is happy about it. Rapper O.T. Genasis took to his Instagram story to share his reaction, and he wasn't exactly excited.

He acknowledged that it was a smart business move for AP. But he also made it clear he wants no part of wearing one. He compared the situation to Jordan Brand's Team Jordan line, suggesting that people who wear the real thing don't want the budget version.

He also said he's selling his AP. "I'm done!" he wrote.

O.T. Genasis wasn't alone in feeling that way. DDG also spoke out about the collab and expressed similar frustration. He pointed out that he spent serious money on his AP watch, and now a $300 version exists that most people can't tell apart from the real thing. He compared it to Ferrari teaming up with Honda to make a $30,000 Ferrari Civic.

As for the actual product, the collaboration is called the Royal Pop Collection. It combines design elements from AP's Royal Oak and Swatch's 1980s POP watches. The collection includes eight pocket watch designs and goes on sale starting May 16th at select Swatch stores. Confirmed locations include Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, and New York.

So the watches are available. Whether the people who already own AP are going to forgive the brand is a different story.

Read More: Good News Surfaces Regarding Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Release

O.T. Genasis Selling His AP After Swatch x AP

The Swatch and Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Collection is a set of eight pocket watches. The designs pull from two very different worlds. AP's Royal Oak brought its signature octagonal bezel and sports-luxury DNA to the project.

Swatch brought the colorful, playful energy from its original 1980s POP watch series. The result is a collection that looks bold and graphic, with bright colors and a lighter, more casual feel than anything AP normally puts out.

Pricing hasn't been confirmed yet, but the whole point of the collab is accessibility. That accessibility is exactly what has longtime AP owners frustrated.

Read More: The Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23" Receives Important Release Date Update

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Audemars Piguet Celebrates the Opening of the AP House Atlanta Streetwear The AP x Swatch Royal Pop Collection Has Been Officially Revealed
Dubai Watch Week 2025 Streetwear Fans Are Already Lining Up For The Audemars Piguet x Swatch Collab
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 6, 2025 Streetwear DDG Threatens To Sell His $200K AP Watch Over The Audemars Piguet x Swatch Collab
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0