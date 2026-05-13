o.t. genesis

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Streetwear
O.T. Genasis Says He's Selling His AP After The Swatch x AP Collab
O.T. Genasis says he's selling his Audemars Piguet watch after the brand announced an affordable collaboration with Swatch.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 13, 2026