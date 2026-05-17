Chaos Ensues At AP x Swatch Royal Pop Release

The AP x Swatch Royal Pop Collection dropped on May 16th, and things got out of hand pretty quickly. Videos from the Roosevelt Field Mall in Long Island showed large crowds pushing outside the Swatch store. Police showed up and used pepper spray to manage the situation. Some stores closed early because of safety concerns.

Swatch put out a statement later in the day addressing what happened. They acknowledged the high demand and confirmed that some locations shut down in coordination with security staff and local authorities. Then they added something that probably surprised a lot of people standing in those lines.

"We remind you that the Royal Pop Collection is not a limited edition."

That line got a lot of attention online. The post from KicksFinder pulled in 2 million views. People were fighting over a watch that Swatch says will continue to be available. The irony wasn't lost on anyone.

It's a familiar pattern at this point. The MoonSwatch launch in 2022 saw similar scenes, with long lines and crowded stores on release day. That collection also wasn't a limited edition, but the initial frenzy drove resale prices up significantly before supply caught up with demand.

Whether the same thing happens with the Royal Pop Collection is still to be seen. For now, Swatch is telling people to calm down. The watches aren't going anywhere.

AP x Swatch Madness

The Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Collection is a set of pocket watches that combine the Royal Oak's octagonal shape with Swatch's colorful, accessible design language. The collection references AP's original 1972 Royal Oak design alongside Swatch's 1986 POP watch line.

Each piece uses Swatch's Bioceramic material, which blends ceramic and bio-sourced plastic for a lightweight feel. The collection comes in multiple colorways, including bright green, yellow, red, navy, and white.

Each watch functions as a pocket watch rather than a wrist watch, which makes it a bit of an unusual format for both brands. Also the pricing sits well below anything AP normally releases.

AP x Swatch Official Statement

The Royal Pop Collection story has been building for weeks. First came the rapper backlash, then the debates about exclusivity, and now pepper spray at a mall in Long Island.