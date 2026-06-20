New Photo Just Leaked The Nike KD 19 In "Black"

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via Nike Basketball
A new photo of the Nike KD 19 in the "Black" colorway surfaces, giving us our first look at the pair in person.

A new photo is giving an early look at the Nike KD 19 in black. The image shows the shoe sitting on top of a car. Kevin Durant first unveiled the KD 19 in March 2026. It marks his 19th signature sneaker with Nike Basketball overall.

The KD 19 borrows design cues from early 2000s basketball sneakers like the Hyperflight. A two-piece injected TPU upper wraps around internal mesh throughout the shoe. That construction gives the shoe a glossy, almost patent leather style look. The black colorway leans further into that shiny, reflective finish.

A subtle lateral swoosh sits near the toe of the shoe. Zig-zagging panels run across the upper for a busier silhouette. A custom outsole tread incorporates Durant's jersey numbers, 35 and 7. In black, those small details stay subtle rather than standing out.

Also cushioning comes from a full-length Air Zoom unit and Cushlon 3.0 foam. Several colorways have already released since the initial launch date. A black version would mark a more toned-down option among them.

Launch colors have leaned bright so far, including orange, gold, and green tones. A black pair would shift the line toward something more wearable daily.

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Nike KD 19 "Black"

The KD 19 keeps a low cut shape that Durant has stuck with for years. That build favors quick cuts and a closer feel to the court. Durant's past shoes have leaned heavily on speed and easy movement.

This version continues that same general idea. The shiny upper gives the shoe a slightly different look compared to recent KD models. Most older pairs leaned more toward flat, matte materials instead. The zig-zag panels add visual texture without changing how the shoe performs.

A black colorway would simplify that look considerably. It would let the shape and texture speak for themselves. Bright colorways have dominated the rollout so far this summer. A simpler black pair would stand out for the opposite reason entirely.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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