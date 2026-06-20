CSI Entertainment is taking Floyd Mayweather to court, citing that his management company had shady background dealings.

The lawsuit arrives at a complicated moment for Mayweather, who is already pursuing separate litigation against Frist Apex Ventures and his former manager. In that case, the undefeated boxing icon is seeking $175 million in damages and alleges he was defrauded by individuals involved in his business affairs. Neither Mayweather nor representatives of Frist Apex Ventures had publicly responded to the latest allegations at the time of publication.

Reported by BoxingNews24 , the financial stakes appear even larger when it comes to Pacquiao. CSI alleges Mayweather was guaranteed $35 million plus 20 percent of pay-per-view revenue for a rematch with his longtime rival. The lawsuit claims that figure could have climbed to $50 million if the event had been structured outside of pay-per-view. Court filings further allege that Mayweather later became involved in separate discussions surrounding another Pacquiao fight that was expected to stream on Netflix, a move CSI argues violated the exclusivity provisions of its agreements.

On the heels of rumors that he may be facing felony charges , Floyd Mayweather is facing a new legal challenge less than two weeks before his scheduled exhibition bout in Greece. According to TMZ Sports , CSI Entertainment has filed a lawsuit in New York seeking $4.65 million in repayment and an injunction barring Mayweather from participating in his June 27 exhibition against Greek boxing star Mike Zambidis while the case moves through the courts.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.