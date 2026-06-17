50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather Over Felony Fraud Charge: "The Feds Looking For You"

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Floyd Mayweather has been accused of passing bad checks.

An enemy of 50 Cent will forever be an enemy of 50 Cent, and that seems true about Floyd Mayweather, specifically. Although the two were once tight associates, their relationship collapsed, and now, Fif takes any opportunity he can to troll him.

Most recently, Mayweather was reported to be facing felony charges for allegedly issuing bad checks, the latest in his financial troubles. Per ESPN, he was accused of theft and “intent to defraud” after attempting to purchase a $200K watch in Las Vegas using bad checks. He’s now being charged with “theft, value 100,000 or greater” and “draw or pass check with intent to defraud, value $1,200 or greater.”

Of course, 50 Cent didn’t waste any time finding pleasure in Mayweather’s hardships here. In his usual mocking tone, he wrote, “Damn Champ WTF is up if you need some money just call me. We could have kept this sh*t from getting so messy. The feds looking for you, love you bro I’m not mad at you anymore call me.”

So far, we haven’t heard from Mayweather but his attorney did show up on his behalf for a court appearance on Monday. The complaint claims Mayweather issued a check when he “had insufficient money, property, or credit” in his account. What’s worse is that the theft charge alleges that he wrote the check “knowing that the check would not be paid when presented” and accused him of doing so “knowingly, feloniously, and without lawful authority.”

Read More: Vince Staples, "Cry Baby," & The Expectations We Place On Rappers

Mayweather’s Attorney Responds

His attorney, Adrian Lobo, said that Mayweather “had absolutely no intent to defraud” Gold & Beyond, the company that filed the complaint against the boxer. “This matter doesn’t belong in criminal courts,” Lobo said, claiming that the relationship between Mayweather and the owner of Gold & Beyond is long-standing and that it should’ve been a civil claim instead. Lobo said the next court date is September 17th.

Read More: The 10 Best Air Jordans for Drake’s "ICEMAN" Era, Ranked

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
NFTE 2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award Gala Pop Culture 50 Cent Torments Floyd Mayweather Again Over Boxer's Bold Claims Of Owning "100 Buildings" In New York
teairra mari 50 cent Pop Culture What Happened Between Teairra Mari & 50 Cent?
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros Music 50 Cent Issues Ominous Warning To Ray J About Diddy's Sons And Their Altercation
Comments 0