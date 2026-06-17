50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather Over Felony Fraud Charge: "The Feds Looking For You"

An enemy of 50 Cent will forever be an enemy of 50 Cent, and that seems true about Floyd Mayweather, specifically. Although the two were once tight associates, their relationship collapsed, and now, Fif takes any opportunity he can to troll him.

Most recently, Mayweather was reported to be facing felony charges for allegedly issuing bad checks, the latest in his financial troubles. Per ESPN, he was accused of theft and “intent to defraud” after attempting to purchase a $200K watch in Las Vegas using bad checks. He’s now being charged with “theft, value 100,000 or greater” and “draw or pass check with intent to defraud, value $1,200 or greater.”

Of course, 50 Cent didn’t waste any time finding pleasure in Mayweather’s hardships here. In his usual mocking tone, he wrote, “Damn Champ WTF is up if you need some money just call me. We could have kept this sh*t from getting so messy. The feds looking for you, love you bro I’m not mad at you anymore call me.”

So far, we haven’t heard from Mayweather but his attorney did show up on his behalf for a court appearance on Monday. The complaint claims Mayweather issued a check when he “had insufficient money, property, or credit” in his account. What’s worse is that the theft charge alleges that he wrote the check “knowing that the check would not be paid when presented” and accused him of doing so “knowingly, feloniously, and without lawful authority.”

Mayweather’s Attorney Responds