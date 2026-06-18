Floyd Mayweather Attempts To Turn Felony Charge Allegations Into A Positive

BY Aron A.
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Boxing: Floyd Mayweather Workout
Apr 14, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr., answers questions from reporters before training at Mayweather Boxing Club. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
"Attention is attention. People keep talking, people keep watching and that attention keeps generating opportunities."

The nickname Money Mayweather has come around to bite Floyd in the ass this year. Despite generating over a billion dollars throughout his career and maintaining an extremely luxurious lifestyle, his financial struggles have been making headlines over the past few months. It’s reached a point where he’s now facing a felony fraud charge for allegedly writing bad checks, something his attorney claims wasn’t intentional.

According to a recent Instagram Post, Floyd Mayweather seems more concerned about the press surrounding his name than the possibility of a conviction. “Every headline keeps my name in circulation and everything in motion. I appreciate it all. Keep the press coming!” the post reads. However, in the caption, he elaborated further, suggesting that the recent reports aren’t true.

“Lies and negative news always travel faster than the truth. That’s just the way things work. Unhappy people love bad news. I love stories they think are gonna tear the strongest creature on earth down a BLACK man,” he wrote.

“At the end of the day, my name staying in the media is still my name staying in the media,” he continued. “Attention is attention. People keep talking, people keep watching and that attention keeps generating opportunities. I’m focused on what I’ve always been focused on family, generational wealth and staying out of other people business that’s not my own.”

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Floyd Mayweather Financial Hurdles Continue

The felony charge stems from an alleged transaction for a $200K watch that led to charges of “theft, value 100,000 or greater” and “draw or pass check with intent to defraud, value $1,200 or greater.” Unfortunately for Floyd, this came after reports of a $7.3M tax lien and a paternity ruling where a judge determined that he owed $1M in child support. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates surrounding Floyd Mayweather and his financial situation. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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