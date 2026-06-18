Floyd Mayweather Attempts To Turn Felony Charge Allegations Into A Positive

The nickname Money Mayweather has come around to bite Floyd in the ass this year. Despite generating over a billion dollars throughout his career and maintaining an extremely luxurious lifestyle, his financial struggles have been making headlines over the past few months. It’s reached a point where he’s now facing a felony fraud charge for allegedly writing bad checks, something his attorney claims wasn’t intentional.

According to a recent Instagram Post, Floyd Mayweather seems more concerned about the press surrounding his name than the possibility of a conviction. “Every headline keeps my name in circulation and everything in motion. I appreciate it all. Keep the press coming!” the post reads. However, in the caption, he elaborated further, suggesting that the recent reports aren’t true.

“Lies and negative news always travel faster than the truth. That’s just the way things work. Unhappy people love bad news. I love stories they think are gonna tear the strongest creature on earth down a BLACK man,” he wrote.

“At the end of the day, my name staying in the media is still my name staying in the media,” he continued. “Attention is attention. People keep talking, people keep watching and that attention keeps generating opportunities. I’m focused on what I’ve always been focused on family, generational wealth and staying out of other people business that’s not my own.”

Floyd Mayweather Financial Hurdles Continue