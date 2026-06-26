50 Cent Laughs At Floyd Mayweather For Getting Comeback Fight Canceled

50 took to his Instagram page to share a headline of the Athens fight's cancelation, which occurred just hours before the match with Mike Zambidis was set to take place. "Champ I saw I keep missing your call, the time is different I’m in Ibiza," he captioned his post.

CSI Entertainment, which booked the event, sued the legendary fighter and accused him of ghosting an agreement for fights with Manny Pacquiao and Mike Tyson. They claim he moved onto other events while leaving them in the dust, which led to the federal New York lawsuit.

With no rescheduled date in sight at press time, we will see how this situation develops. It's not the only 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather update of the week, though.

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Al Haymon's Alleged Call

That's because of Fif leaking audio that allegedly features boxing legends Al Haymon and Leonard Ellerbe talking about Mayweather. "AL haymen & Lenord Ellerbe saying they will bury Floyd’s little a** for saying he owns PBC [Premier Boxing Champions]. EVERYBODY FLIP ON YOU WHEN YOU POPPED!" he captioned the audio clip.

Folks continue to debate whether or not this is a recent audio clip, an old one, or potentially a completely fake one created with the use of artificial intelligence technology. None of these parties have spoken any further about it as of writing this article.

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather's beef stretches back over a decade. The two were originally business partners and friends, but 50 quickly felt blind-sided and expressed his grievances with his former colleague in hilarious fashion online.