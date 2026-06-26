50 Cent Laughs At Floyd Mayweather For Getting Comeback Fight Canceled

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Laughs Floyd Mayweather Comeback Fight Canceled
Rapper 50 Cent makes his way to the field to perform a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family ñ Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Alabama won 34-24. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
50 Cent trolled Floyd Mayweather for not being able to return to the ring due to a new lawsuit against him.

The feud between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather, like many of 50's beefs, is a tale as old as time. As such, each new update in the boxer's life is sure to elicit some sort of response from the G-Unit mogul. This time, it concerns Mayweather's canceled comeback fight due to a $4.65 million lawsuit against him.

50 took to his Instagram page to share a headline of the Athens fight's cancelation, which occurred just hours before the match with Mike Zambidis was set to take place. "Champ I saw I keep missing your call, the time is different I’m in Ibiza," he captioned his post.

CSI Entertainment, which booked the event, sued the legendary fighter and accused him of ghosting an agreement for fights with Manny Pacquiao and Mike Tyson. They claim he moved onto other events while leaving them in the dust, which led to the federal New York lawsuit.

With no rescheduled date in sight at press time, we will see how this situation develops. It's not the only 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather update of the week, though.

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Al Haymon's Alleged Call

That's because of Fif leaking audio that allegedly features boxing legends Al Haymon and Leonard Ellerbe talking about Mayweather. "AL haymen & Lenord Ellerbe saying they will bury Floyd’s little a** for saying he owns PBC [Premier Boxing Champions]. EVERYBODY FLIP ON YOU WHEN YOU POPPED!" he captioned the audio clip.

Folks continue to debate whether or not this is a recent audio clip, an old one, or potentially a completely fake one created with the use of artificial intelligence technology. None of these parties have spoken any further about it as of writing this article.

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather's beef stretches back over a decade. The two were originally business partners and friends, but 50 quickly felt blind-sided and expressed his grievances with his former colleague in hilarious fashion online.

Amid other legal and financial controversies for the boxer, we will see how all of these narratives find a resolution. No matter what happens, Curtis Jackson will be there to troll time and time again.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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