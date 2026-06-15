Spike Lee Calls Michael Jordan As Mars Blackmon After Knicks Won The Title

The New York Knicks won the 2026 NBA Championship, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the Finals. It was the franchise's first title in 53 years. Right after the game, Spike Lee pulled out his phone and called Michael Jordan as Mars Blackmon.

The voicemail Lee left went: "Yo Mike, what's up? it's Mars Blackmon. I know it's been a long time, we haven't talked in a minute. The New York Knicks are world champions, call me back. Orange and blue skies!" Jordan did not pick up.

Mars Blackmon was an alter ego Lee created for his 1986 film "She's Gotta Have It." Nike enlisted Lee and the character to appear in Jordan Brand ads starting in 1988. The tagline "It's gotta be the shoes" came from those commercials. Jordan spent much of the 1990s eliminating the Knicks from the playoffs, making the voicemail feel more meaningful than a standard championship celebration.

Jordan Brand also gifted Spike Lee a custom one-of-one Air Jordan 3 in "Knicks" colors ahead of Game 5. The shoe featured all-over blue leather, orange and white elephant print, and the Mars Blackmon logo on the heel.

Separately, Jordan Brand confirmed the Air Jordan 3 "Do The Right Thing" returns March 27th, 2027. The shoe draws from Spike Lee's 1989 film and is one of the more culturally connected releases in the brand's catalog.

Spike Lee Calls Michael Jordan

The Mars Blackmon and Michael Jordan ad campaign ran from 1988 through the mid-1990s. It helped turn Air Jordan sneakers into a mainstream cultural product rather than just a basketball shoe.

Lee's character was obsessed with Jordan's on-court ability and kept asking why he was so good. The recurring answer, "It's gotta be the shoes," became one of the most quoted lines in sneaker history. The partnership between Lee and Jordan Brand has stayed active for decades since.

The custom Knicks Air Jordan 3 gifted to Lee featured lace dubraes reading "Orange" and "Blue," with both Jumpman logos on the tongue and heel appearing in Knicks colors.

The "Do The Right Thing" Air Jordan 3 returning in March 2027 also connects directly back to Lee. That shoe originally released in 2016 and pulls its blue and yellow color story from the 1989 film's aesthetic.