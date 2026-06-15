The Air Jordan 13 "Flint" Looks Faithful To The Original In New Photos

In-hand photos of the Air Jordan 13 "Flint" have surfaced ahead of its August 1st release, per zSneakerHeadz.

The shoe looks clean up close, and the color blocking holds up well outside of a studio setting. The 2026 edition marks the fifth time Jordan Brand has brought this colorway back since its original 1998 debut.

The upper features reflective navy mesh overlays with grey suede wrapping the midsole and heel counter. White leather covers the toe box and tongue, and blue accents appear on the Jumpman branding throughout. The holographic ankle jewel, a signature detail on every Air Jordan 13, sits on the heel as expected.

The 2026 version keeps the same visual layout as the original, without significant changes to the color story or construction. The shape also appears closer to the original 1998 release based on the new images. That is a detail collectors tend to pay attention to with Air Jordan 13 retros.

The "Flint" colorway was originally released in 1998 and quickly became one of the most recognized Air Jordan 13 styles. Unlike most Jordan colorways from that era, it had no direct connection to the Chicago Bulls. The release was also pushed back twice, first from April 25th, then from June 20th, before landing on August 1st.

Air Jordan 13 "Flint"

The Air Jordan 13 "Flint" stands out among Jordan 13 colorways because it does not reference the Chicago Bulls at all. Most Jordan releases from the late 90s leaned on red and black, so the navy and grey palette felt different when it debuted in 1998.

That distinctiveness is part of why it developed such a strong following over the years. The colorway has now released in 1998, and then again in retro runs across 2002, 2010, 2020, and now 2026. Each retro has brought a slightly different crowd to the shoe.

The 2020 version also performed well and helped re-establish demand heading into this cycle. The holographic ankle jewel is one of the more distinctive design elements on any Air Jordan silhouette, and it reads particularly well against the navy and grey on this colorway.