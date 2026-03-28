Spike Lee And Michael Jordan Link Up With New Spizike Sample

A photo has surfaced that stopped the sneaker community in its tracks this week. Spike Lee and Michael Jordan were photographed together holding what appears to be a New York Knicks Jordan Spizike PE.

Both are smiling wide and each holding one shoe directly toward the camera. Michael Jordan's signature is visible across the midsole of each pair.

The shoes are dressed in an all-over Knicks orange colorway that is impossible to miss. Blue accents pull in the second half of New York's iconic color story on the tongue.

The Jordan Spizike has a storied history that connects directly back to Spike Lee. Jordan Brand created the silhouette in 2006 as a tribute to their long-standing relationship.

The shoe pulls design elements from five different Air Jordan models into a single construction. A Knicks-themed PE version of that silhouette, therefore, carries layers of meaning that most shoes simply cannot match.

Spike Lee's courtside presence at Madison Square Garden has been a cultural institution for decades. Getting a personally signed Jordan Spizike PE from Michael Jordan himself is a genuinely full-circle moment. Furthermore, the fact that both men are together in the photo makes it feel even more significant.

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Spike Lee x Michael Jordan

The New York Knicks Jordan Spizike PE is a deeply personal piece of sneaker history. The Spizike silhouette was built specifically to honor Spike Lee's long relationship with Jordan Brand.

It combines design elements from different Air Jordan models into a single shoe. This particular Knicks colorway leans further into New York's iconic orange and blue palette.

Vibrant orange covers every panel of the upper from toe to collar throughout. Blue details on the tongue bring in the complementary Knicks color just enough to feel balanced. Also the Jumpman logo sits cleanly on the tongue in tonal tones.

Michael Jordan's signature on the midsole transforms these from a PE into a true one-of-a-kind artifact. Overall only Spike Lee could end up with something this specific and this meaningful.