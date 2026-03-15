Spike Lee Off Rocks White x Air Jordan 4 At The 2026 Oscars

BY Ben Atkinson
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98th Oscars - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Spike Lee attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)
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Spike Lee wore the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 "Sail" to the Oscars, rocking the 2020 women's exclusive sneaker.

Spike Lee never misses when it comes to a red carpet moment. At this year's Academy Awards, he showed up in full style as expected. His outfit was sharp, layered, and full of personality from head to toe. But it was what was on his feet that really got people talking.

Lee wore the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 "Sail" to the Oscars. These are technically a women's sneaker, originally released back in 2020. Spike didn't let that stop him for even a second. He made them work completely, and the fit was undeniable.

The shoes paired perfectly with his white wide-leg trousers. The creamy, tonal colorway blended seamlessly into his overall look. Nothing about the choice felt forced or out of place. It felt intentional, confident, and very Spike Lee.

This isn't the first time Lee has made sneaker headlines at a major event. He has a long, well-documented love for Jordan Brand specifically. His history with the brand dates back to the original Air Jordan commercials with Michael Jordan. Wearing a Virgil Abloh collaboration to the Oscars felt like a full-circle moment.

The Off-White x AJ4 is one of the most coveted sneakers from that entire collaboration era. Resale prices have stayed elevated since the original drop. Seeing them on a red carpet in 2025 proves great sneakers never go out of style.

Read More: The Air Jordan 3 Has A New Look Just In Time For Easter

Spike Lee At Oscars 2026

The Off-White x Air Jordan 4 "Sail" originally released in 2020 as part of Virgil Abloh's ongoing Nike collaboration. It was a women's exclusive release, which made Spike Lee's Oscars choice even more interesting.

The shoe features a soft, creamy sail-colored upper built from a mix of mesh and suede materials. Signature Off-White details are everywhere, including the iconic "SHOELACES" text on the laces and handwritten script on the side panel.

A translucent Air unit sits beneath a gum-toned outsole. The overall look is deconstructed and intentionally raw, which is pure Virgil. It's a sneaker that blurs the line between fashion and footwear beautifully.

Read More: Jordan Brand Just Dropped Brazil's 2026 World Cup Away Kit

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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