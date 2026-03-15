Spike Lee Off Rocks White x Air Jordan 4 At The 2026 Oscars

Spike Lee never misses when it comes to a red carpet moment. At this year's Academy Awards, he showed up in full style as expected. His outfit was sharp, layered, and full of personality from head to toe. But it was what was on his feet that really got people talking.

Lee wore the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 "Sail" to the Oscars. These are technically a women's sneaker, originally released back in 2020. Spike didn't let that stop him for even a second. He made them work completely, and the fit was undeniable.

The shoes paired perfectly with his white wide-leg trousers. The creamy, tonal colorway blended seamlessly into his overall look. Nothing about the choice felt forced or out of place. It felt intentional, confident, and very Spike Lee.

This isn't the first time Lee has made sneaker headlines at a major event. He has a long, well-documented love for Jordan Brand specifically. His history with the brand dates back to the original Air Jordan commercials with Michael Jordan. Wearing a Virgil Abloh collaboration to the Oscars felt like a full-circle moment.

The Off-White x AJ4 is one of the most coveted sneakers from that entire collaboration era. Resale prices have stayed elevated since the original drop. Seeing them on a red carpet in 2025 proves great sneakers never go out of style.

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Spike Lee At Oscars 2026

The Off-White x Air Jordan 4 "Sail" originally released in 2020 as part of Virgil Abloh's ongoing Nike collaboration. It was a women's exclusive release, which made Spike Lee's Oscars choice even more interesting.

The shoe features a soft, creamy sail-colored upper built from a mix of mesh and suede materials. Signature Off-White details are everywhere, including the iconic "SHOELACES" text on the laces and handwritten script on the side panel.