The Air Jordan 3 Has A New Look Just In Time For Easter

Jordan Brand is bringing spring vibes to one of its most iconic silhouettes. The Air Jordan 3 "Easter" is set to release at the end of March. It will be available in full family sizing on the SNKRS app. This is the kind of seasonal drop that tends to move fast.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 "Easter" is going to release on March 28th, 2026.

The colorway is soft, clean, and perfectly timed for spring. A creamy white tumbled leather upper sets the foundation for everything. Pastel green elephant print detailing wraps the toe box and heel. The combination instantly reads Easter without being too loud or costume-like.

Pink plays a key supporting role throughout the entire design. The outsole comes in a soft pink that ties the look together. The Nike Air branding on the heel is rendered in the same tone. Even the midsole gets in on the action with subtle cream and light blue touches.

This isn't the first time Jordan Brand has done a seasonal Air Jordan 3. But this version feels especially refined compared to past Easter releases. The materials look premium and the color balance is spot on. It walks the line between wearable and collectible perfectly.

Air Jordan 3 "Easter" Photos

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Easter" is one of the cleaner seasonal releases Jordan Brand has put out in years. The shoe builds on the AJ3's classic tumbled leather construction with a soft off-white base.

Pastel mint green elephant print covers the toe and heel overlays, adding texture without overwhelming the look. A pink outsole grounds the whole design and pulls every color together naturally.

Light cream and blue tones appear throughout the midsole, giving it a layered, candy-like finish. The heel tab features the iconic Nike Air branding in matching pink. It's subtle, seasonal, and genuinely wearable well past Easter weekend.

Air Jordan 3 "Easter" Price

Full family sizing makes it easy to keep the whole household laced in one of spring's best drops.

Also, the retail price of the Air Jordan 3 "Easter" will be $215 when they drop.

Image via Nike