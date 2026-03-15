Ex-Adidas Executive Reveals Wild Yeezy Boost 350 "Cream White" Numbers

In 2018, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cream White" made sneaker history. Jon Wexler, a former Adidas executive, shared some jaw-dropping numbers. According to Wexler, Adidas moved 1.4 million pairs in a single day. That translated into $350 million in revenue within 24 hours.

This wasn't even the shoe's first release. It was the third restock of the same colorway. Most sneakers struggle to sell out once, let alone three times. The "Cream White" somehow kept demand sky-high across every drop.

The numbers were staggering by any standard. Selling 1.4 million pairs in one day is virtually unheard of. Even major Nike releases rarely touch those figures. Kanye West and Adidas had built something truly powerful together.

Wexler shared the data publicly, giving fans rare insight into Yeezy's business scale. The sneaker industry took notice immediately. No single colorway had ever generated that kind of volume so consistently. The Yeezy brand had officially crossed into a different league entirely.

The "Cream White" wasn't a limited release either. Adidas made millions of pairs intentionally available to the public. That decision alone challenged everything the sneaker world thought it knew about hype. Scarcity had always driven demand, yet this shoe proved otherwise.

A widely available Yeezy still broke records. It showed the brand's pull went far beyond exclusivity. Kanye's influence was converting casual shoppers into buyers at a massive scale. The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 had become bigger than sneaker culture itself.

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The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cream White" is one of the cleanest sneakers ever made. The shoe is covered almost entirely in a soft, off-white knit material. There are no bold colors or loud graphics anywhere.

A thin, translucent stripe runs along the side, adding subtle detail. The sole unit is a matching cream color, keeping everything perfectly cohesive. The Boost cushioning underneath makes them incredibly comfortable to wear.

That combination of simplicity, comfort, and exclusivity is exactly why demand never died. Few sneakers have ever balanced wearability and hype so effortlessly.

The "Cream White" remains one of the most universally liked Yeezy colorways ever released.