Adidas Files Major Lawsuit Against Sole Retriever Over Leaks

Adidas just filed a federal lawsuit against Sole Retriever and founder Harris Monoson. The accusations are serious and the evidence is pretty damning here per Complex.

According to court documents, Monoson sent an aggressive email to multiple Adidas executives. He demanded the platform receive preferential treatment and insider access to drops. The tone was unhinged, claiming Sole Retriever deserved respect as a "brand's dream partner."

Monoson basically threatened to leak the entire Anthony Edwards 2 lineup if ignored. He claimed they had every colorway unreleased and would post them publicly. The email explicitly stated they wouldn't hold back on leaking confidential product information.

Two days later, Sole Retriever posted the "Bred" colorway on Instagram and X. They called it a "speculative mock up" but it was actually a stolen image. The post went viral immediately with sneaker collectors losing their minds completely.

This wasn't speculation it was confidential Adidas design work leaked to the world. Sole Retriever essentially proved Monoson's threat was completely legitimate and real. The platform had access to classified product information somehow internally sourced.

The lawsuit alleges corporate extortion, trade secret theft, and copyright infringement happened. Adidas is seeking millions in damages and a permanent injunction against leaks. Statutory penalties could reach up to $150,000 per willful infringement in total.

The sneaker community is split on this situation honestly speaking right now. Some see Monoson as a villain extorting a major corporation aggressively overall. Others view him as fighting against gatekeeping in the sneaker release system entirely.

Read More: Timothee Chalamet Rocks Adidas AE 2 While Hooping In China

Adidas Sues Sole Retriever

The Anthony Edwards 2 "Bred" colorway represents exactly why this lawsuit matters so much. That vibrant red paired with black leather and white accents looks fire.

The performance basketball silhouette shows Adidas's commitment to serious court innovation. Sole Retriever's Instagram post claiming it was "speculative" fooled nobody in the community.

Sneakerheads immediately recognized this was actual leaked product design work stolen somewhere. The "Bred" nickname echoes iconic Jordan 1 legacy making this particularly significant.

This colorway would've dropped later this year creating massive hype and sales. Monoson's threat to leak the entire lineup gave Adidas no choice but legal action.

Sole Retriever Response To Adidas

Sole Retriever just fired back with an official statement on X denying everything. The platform claims they're a proudly independent media company covering sneaker culture.

They're framing Adidas's lawsuit as an attack on free speech and press freedom. Monoson's team is invoking First Amendment protections for their reporting activities overall.