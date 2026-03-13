Tyshawn Jones Suing Supreme For Millions Over Contract Termination

Pro skater Tyshawn Jones filed a $26 million lawsuit against Supreme in May of2025. The legal battle has exposed internal tensions within the streetwear giant following its acquisition by EssilorLuxottica.

Jones' original contract paid him $83k monthly to wear Supreme gear exclusively. Supreme terminated the deal after Jones appeared in a Marc Jacobs campaign. He wore a "Superman" sweater, which the brand claimed violated his exclusivity agreement. The termination has sparked controversy across the industry.

Beyond unpaid fees totaling $1.25 million, Jones seeks substantial damages. He alleges Supreme's executives defamed him by telling industry insiders he was "kicked off." Jones claims the termination was purely retaliatory cost-cutting following the EssilorLuxottica acquisition. He argues Supreme wanted to avoid paying out his stock options entirely.

The case reveals how major streetwear partnerships operate behind closed doors. It shows the pressure brands face post-acquisition to cut costs aggressively. Jones' legal team argues Supreme's actions were calculated sabotage targeting his career specifically.

The lawsuit has shaken industry confidence in long-term sponsorship deals. Other athletes now question whether brand loyalty truly matters anymore. Supreme hasn't publicly commented on the ongoing dispute. The case will likely set precedent for future athlete-brand conflicts like this. People will certainly be watching this one closely.

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Tyshawn Jones Supreme

The Supreme x North Face collaboration jacket in the first image perfectly captures why this lawsuit matters so much. That fire-engine red with black paneling and the stacked logos: Supreme, The North Face, and that signature black patch. This represents the kind of high-profile gear athletes like Jones wore constantly.

The colorway is instantly recognizable on the streets, which made Jones' visibility invaluable to Supreme's marketing. This type of jacket costs hundreds on resale, showing just how coveted these pieces are.

The lawsuit essentially asks: what happens when brands terminate athletes without cause after building entire marketing campaigns around their image?