Daphne Joy Explains Why She Loves To Date High-Profile Men

If there's one thing Daphne Joy is going to do, it's milk the hell out of a viral moment. Most people would see having a threesome-style sex tape leak as embarrassing, especially if one of those men is a male escort and the other is in prison. However, ever since Daphne's explicit video with Sean "Diddy" Combs and another man went viral, she has been on a media tour, detailing her romances, preferences, and just about anything that people will turn into a hot take moment.
After catching up with DJ Akademiks and sharing a twerk video online, Daphne Joy took some time out of her day to sit down with Adam22 of NoJumper. While there, she covered a wide array of topics, including why she prefers to date high-profile men, including Diddy and 50 Cent, the father of her son, Sire Jackson.
Read More: Daphne Joy Speaks To DJ Akademiks About Missing Her Past Relationships
Daphne Joy Talks Dating Celebrities
Adam told Daphne that he feels as if she deliberately attaches herself to men who are "very busy" and "very powerful" and don't necessarily have time to nurture romantic relationships. She agreed.
"I feel hotter and sexier because they made the time for me," she said. "I like that they prioritize me. I guess that excites me too. So, if a guy has too much time..." Adam interrupted her to call that man a "loser." Daphne disagreed before the two moved on to her talking about never having a "boy toy." She described that as being a man who's available at any moment.
Meanwhile, 50 Cent has certainly had a few things to say about his son's mother being involved in these shenanigans. You can check out Daphne Joy chatting with Adam22 below.