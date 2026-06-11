Daphne Joy Explains Why She Loves To Date High-Profile Men

After her sex tape with Diddy and a male escort leaked, 50 Cent's baby mama Daphne Joy has been enjoying the spotlight.

"I feel hotter and sexier because they made the time for me," she said. "I like that they prioritize me. I guess that excites me too. So, if a guy has too much time..." Adam interrupted her to call that man a "loser." Daphne disagreed before the two moved on to her talking about never having a "boy toy." She described that as being a man who's available at any moment.

If there's one thing Daphne Joy is going to do, it's milk the hell out of a viral moment. Most people would see having a threesome-style sex tape leak as embarrassing, especially if one of those men is a male escort and the other is in prison. However, ever since Daphne's explicit video with Sean " Diddy " Combs and another man went viral, she has been on a media tour, detailing her romances, preferences, and just about anything that people will turn into a hot take moment.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.