Daphne Joy Speaks To DJ Akademiks About Missing Her Past Relationships

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Daphne Joy DJ Akademiks Missing Past Relationships
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 04: Daphne Joy attends Patrick Ta Beauty Launch on April 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Patrick Ta Beauty)
Daphne Joy did not explicitly mention 50 Cent or Diddy to DJ Akademiks, but still spoke candidly about moving on despite some heartache.

Daphne Joy recently sat down for an interview with DJ Akademiks, during which they talked about her leaked tape with an adult film actor and Diddy plus a whole lot more. At one point of their conversation, he asked her how she gets over breakups, bringing her past relationship with 50 Cent and Sean Combs to mind for many fans. While Joy didn't explicitly name either artist, her candid thoughts on moving on despite some heartache have folks buzzing about her remarks.

The clip shared by Block Topickz on Twitter of the interview moment (specifically its caption) suggests the model and actress referenced the Bad Boy mogul more overtly. But this isn't the case. Rather, she spoke generally about the difficulties of any breakup situation, regardless of context.

First, the mother of Fif's child said she feels free and at peace as "the captain of her own ship" now. But she also admitted her "heart pulls a lot" and gets into nostalgia sometimes concerning her previous partners. Daphne described it as an un-erasable bond with someone who she thought, at some points, that was "the only person who really, deeply understood" her. "Will I ever find someone like that again?" she expressed.

Daphne Joy expressed her emotions as natural but random ones amid overall peace of mind. Ak asked how she gets over breakups along with his own thoughts on the question, with her saying she might have to move on from the topic in order to not cry. As for what gets Joy over breakups, she said time and separation are key.

Read More: Daphne Joy’s Complicated History With 50 Cent & Diddy: Co-Parenting To Courtroom Rumors

Daphne Joy's Dating History

Daphne's other high-profile partners apart from 50 Cent and Diddy include Jason Derulo, as they reportedly dated from 2015 to 2016. But especially given the drama of the Puff case, her role in it, and 50's conflicts with both of them, those are the dynamics that get the most attention online. Joy has a son from her 2011-2012 relationship with 50, and was reportedly involved with Combs in the 2020s up to his arrest.

DJ Akademiks was very happy to talk to Daphne Joy, and had a whole host of wild questions for her. But at least amid those more comical or salacious moments, she can find the time to reflect more earnestly and unpack a lot of drama and strife.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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