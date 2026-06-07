Daphne Joy Speaks To DJ Akademiks About Missing Her Past Relationships

Daphne Joy recently sat down for an interview with DJ Akademiks, during which they talked about her leaked tape with an adult film actor and Diddy plus a whole lot more. At one point of their conversation, he asked her how she gets over breakups, bringing her past relationship with 50 Cent and Sean Combs to mind for many fans. While Joy didn't explicitly name either artist, her candid thoughts on moving on despite some heartache have folks buzzing about her remarks.

The clip shared by Block Topickz on Twitter of the interview moment (specifically its caption) suggests the model and actress referenced the Bad Boy mogul more overtly. But this isn't the case. Rather, she spoke generally about the difficulties of any breakup situation, regardless of context.

First, the mother of Fif's child said she feels free and at peace as "the captain of her own ship" now. But she also admitted her "heart pulls a lot" and gets into nostalgia sometimes concerning her previous partners. Daphne described it as an un-erasable bond with someone who she thought, at some points, that was "the only person who really, deeply understood" her. "Will I ever find someone like that again?" she expressed.

Daphne Joy expressed her emotions as natural but random ones amid overall peace of mind. Ak asked how she gets over breakups along with his own thoughts on the question, with her saying she might have to move on from the topic in order to not cry. As for what gets Joy over breakups, she said time and separation are key.

Daphne Joy's Dating History

Daphne's other high-profile partners apart from 50 Cent and Diddy include Jason Derulo, as they reportedly dated from 2015 to 2016. But especially given the drama of the Puff case, her role in it, and 50's conflicts with both of them, those are the dynamics that get the most attention online. Joy has a son from her 2011-2012 relationship with 50, and was reportedly involved with Combs in the 2020s up to his arrest.