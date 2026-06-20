Daphne Joy Says "Business Is Good" After Tape Leak & DJ Akademiks Convo

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Daphne Joy Business Good Tape Leak DJ Akademiks Convo
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 10: Daphne Joy attends Maybelline's Los Angeles Influencer Launch Event at 1OAK on August 10, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Daphne Joy spoke to Cam Newton on his "Funky Friday" podcast about all the attention she's getting from DJ Akademiks and many others.

Daphne Joy went through a harrowing time when an explicit video featuring her, Diddy, and an adult film actor leaked earlier this year. It was difficult and stressful to relive, but she's grateful for the support she's received and feels ready to move on from it. In fact, during Joy's recent interview with Cam Newton on his Funky Friday podcast, she explained how "business has been good" following the leak and a viral conversation with DJ Akademiks.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Newton asked if she's getting a lot of DMs on social media these days. "As long as a man has a pulse and a heartbeat, I'm good," the mother of 50 Cent's child remarked. "I would say [the DMs are aggressive]... The volume is pretty massive right now."

She said she was surprised by the wealth of engagement, presumably referring to social media messages and activity on her OnlyFans platform. Daphne said she doesn't respond unless she "sees a cutie, maybe," preferring to observe all the activity rather than consistently engage with it. "You miss all the shots you don't take," the entrepreneur, model, and actress added.

Then, Newton asked what's attractive to her in an online setting. It lines up with what Daphne Joy said about a date with DJ Akademiks in another part of the interview.

"I look for sincerity in the message," she expressed. "How tailored it was for me, and if they took the actual time to really write something sincere, cool, or funny."

Read More: Daphne Joy’s Complicated History With 50 Cent & Diddy: Co-Parenting To Courtroom Rumors

DJ Akademiks' Daphne Joy Interview

For those unaware, DJ Akademiks interviewed Daphne Joy following the tape leak, and their flirty interactions and salacious questions went viral. However, Joy really appreciated this, as it gave her a laugh amid a dark time and she had great chemistry with Ak. This led to Cam Newton asking about a potential date between them, which she responded positively to.

Elsewhere, Daphne Joy's talked about her relationship woes and the public scrutiny she continues to face. Hopefully, she continues to heal from that part of her life and moves forward on her own terms. Amid all the attention Joy is getting right now, she's just grateful for those letting her live her truth in peace.

Read More: Juneteenth 2026: 15 Hip Hop & Soul Classics That Celebrate Black Joy & Pride

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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