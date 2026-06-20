Daphne Joy Says "Business Is Good" After Tape Leak & DJ Akademiks Convo

Daphne Joy went through a harrowing time when an explicit video featuring her, Diddy, and an adult film actor leaked earlier this year. It was difficult and stressful to relive, but she's grateful for the support she's received and feels ready to move on from it. In fact, during Joy's recent interview with Cam Newton on his Funky Friday podcast, she explained how "business has been good" following the leak and a viral conversation with DJ Akademiks.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Newton asked if she's getting a lot of DMs on social media these days. "As long as a man has a pulse and a heartbeat, I'm good," the mother of 50 Cent's child remarked. "I would say [the DMs are aggressive]... The volume is pretty massive right now."

She said she was surprised by the wealth of engagement, presumably referring to social media messages and activity on her OnlyFans platform. Daphne said she doesn't respond unless she "sees a cutie, maybe," preferring to observe all the activity rather than consistently engage with it. "You miss all the shots you don't take," the entrepreneur, model, and actress added.

Then, Newton asked what's attractive to her in an online setting. It lines up with what Daphne Joy said about a date with DJ Akademiks in another part of the interview.

"I look for sincerity in the message," she expressed. "How tailored it was for me, and if they took the actual time to really write something sincere, cool, or funny."

DJ Akademiks' Daphne Joy Interview

For those unaware, DJ Akademiks interviewed Daphne Joy following the tape leak, and their flirty interactions and salacious questions went viral. However, Joy really appreciated this, as it gave her a laugh amid a dark time and she had great chemistry with Ak. This led to Cam Newton asking about a potential date between them, which she responded positively to.