DJ Akademiks Goes Viral For Showing Off His Dramatic Weight Loss

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Viral Showing Off Weight Loss
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: DJ Akademiks attends Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party on January 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks has gotten his fair share of clowning for his physique and lifestyle in the past, and those critics have less to say now.

DJ Akademiks often gets in Internet trouble for speaking about other people's bodies and lifestyles, and folks have been quick to return fire. But for all the memes about him, it seems like he's wanted to get more fit in recent years. After Ak posted a clip on his Instagram Story showing off his slimmer physique, many fans either called cap or praised his progress.

Of course, questions of body image standards should not be a critical factor here. Rather, it's more important to discuss health and wellness instead of commenting on which bodies are beautiful, as all of them are. Nevertheless, it seems like the commentator and streamer is very happy with where he's at in his fitness journey.

"Fitademiks going crazy lbs," he captioned his IG Story post, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. It also featured Akademiks doing a fit check with bright-colored shoes, shorts, and a button-up shirt. "Ngl I bought them colorful dolce n gabana shoes like a year and a half ago been waiting to wear em."

In the comments section of the IG post below, folks will find all sorts of reactions. For every "Dj Ozempademiks" comment, there is a "I'm happy for any Black man living a healthier lifestyle. Keep going Ak!"

Some of the viral discussions around this video also made comical references to DJ Akademiks' recent flirtations with Daphne Joy. Following their salacious interview together, Cam Newton set them up on a date while hosting Joy on his Funky Friday podcast. "Daphne joy got him acting up," one Instagram commenter wrote, with another adding "That boy getting ready for Daphne."

Read More: Juneteenth 2026: 15 Hip Hop & Soul Classics That Celebrate Black Joy & Pride

Daphne Joy's DJ Akademiks Interview

During DJ Akademiks' interview with Daphne Joy, he asked her if she has a "size requirement" and how she gets over breakups. They shared a lot of chemistry, with her later telling Cam Newton that he gave her happiness amid a very dark time for her.

Elsewhere, DJ Akademiks is still coming through with hot takes. So we're sure his haters will find more reasons to clown on him. Regarding Ak's physique, though, he's happy to show off the changes and shut those specific critics down.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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