DJ Akademiks Goes Viral For Showing Off His Dramatic Weight Loss

DJ Akademiks often gets in Internet trouble for speaking about other people's bodies and lifestyles, and folks have been quick to return fire. But for all the memes about him, it seems like he's wanted to get more fit in recent years. After Ak posted a clip on his Instagram Story showing off his slimmer physique, many fans either called cap or praised his progress.

Of course, questions of body image standards should not be a critical factor here. Rather, it's more important to discuss health and wellness instead of commenting on which bodies are beautiful, as all of them are. Nevertheless, it seems like the commentator and streamer is very happy with where he's at in his fitness journey.

"Fitademiks going crazy lbs," he captioned his IG Story post, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. It also featured Akademiks doing a fit check with bright-colored shoes, shorts, and a button-up shirt. "Ngl I bought them colorful dolce n gabana shoes like a year and a half ago been waiting to wear em."

In the comments section of the IG post below, folks will find all sorts of reactions. For every "Dj Ozempademiks" comment, there is a "I'm happy for any Black man living a healthier lifestyle. Keep going Ak!"

Some of the viral discussions around this video also made comical references to DJ Akademiks' recent flirtations with Daphne Joy. Following their salacious interview together, Cam Newton set them up on a date while hosting Joy on his Funky Friday podcast. "Daphne joy got him acting up," one Instagram commenter wrote, with another adding "That boy getting ready for Daphne."

Daphne Joy's DJ Akademiks Interview

During DJ Akademiks' interview with Daphne Joy, he asked her if she has a "size requirement" and how she gets over breakups. They shared a lot of chemistry, with her later telling Cam Newton that he gave her happiness amid a very dark time for her.