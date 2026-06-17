DJ Akademiks Calls Atlanta Gangster Rap A "Clown Show"

DJ Akademiks has never been one to mince words. This is especially true when it comes to those with whom he finds himself beefing. At this time, it appears as though Ak's biggest grievance is with Atlanta as a whole.

This mostly has to do with his beef with Lil Baby. The two have been taking shots at one another, although it seems clear that Akademiks is more invested right now. Overall, this beef has led to numerous rants in which Akademiks questions the validity of Atlanta gangster rap. He has pressed the issue when it comes to snitching allegations against the likes of Young Thug, and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

In fact, during a recent livestream, Akademiks called Atlanta gangster rap a "clown show." He claimed that everyone is snitching and that 50 Cent could never get away with what T.I. has allegedly done. Furthermore, he leveled snitching allegations at the likes of Jeezy.

DJ Akademiks On ATL Snitching Allegations

From there, Akademiks commented on Young Thug's recent revelation that he will be making an R&B album. Ak believes this is the only realistic avenue for the artist right now, given the snitching allegations that were made against him.

Clearly, Akademiks has a bone to pick with Atlanta, and he is not going to slow down his criticisms anytime soon. For some, this has gone a bit too far, especially since it is unlikely Ak would ever say this to these artists' faces.