DJ Akademiks Calls Atlanta Gangster Rap A "Clown Show"

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks has been beefing with Atlanta rappers lately, and now, he is looking to escalate that grievance.

DJ Akademiks has never been one to mince words. This is especially true when it comes to those with whom he finds himself beefing. At this time, it appears as though Ak's biggest grievance is with Atlanta as a whole.

This mostly has to do with his beef with Lil Baby. The two have been taking shots at one another, although it seems clear that Akademiks is more invested right now. Overall, this beef has led to numerous rants in which Akademiks questions the validity of Atlanta gangster rap. He has pressed the issue when it comes to snitching allegations against the likes of Young Thug, and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

In fact, during a recent livestream, Akademiks called Atlanta gangster rap a "clown show." He claimed that everyone is snitching and that 50 Cent could never get away with what T.I. has allegedly done. Furthermore, he leveled snitching allegations at the likes of Jeezy.

Read More: Vince Staples, "Cry Baby," & The Expectations We Place On Rappers

DJ Akademiks On ATL Snitching Allegations

From there, Akademiks commented on Young Thug's recent revelation that he will be making an R&B album. Ak believes this is the only realistic avenue for the artist right now, given the snitching allegations that were made against him.

Clearly, Akademiks has a bone to pick with Atlanta, and he is not going to slow down his criticisms anytime soon. For some, this has gone a bit too far, especially since it is unlikely Ak would ever say this to these artists' faces.

This has never stopped Akademiks from saying how he truly feels, and we doubt he is going to stop anytime soon. That said, he is walking a very fine line with this rhetoric, and we can only imagine what some of these artists must be thinking watching this.

Read More: The 10 Rarest Sneakers In Chris Brown's Collection

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020"
Comments 1