DJ Akademiks Continues To Take Shots At Gucci Mane, Young Thug, & Lil Baby

DJ Akademiks was going at it with Lil Baby on Monday, as the artist had some harsh words for Ak during the filming of his new music video. Akademiks has never been one to mince words, and it led to a swift reaction on social media.
As many of you know, when Akademiks starts a beef, he tends to pile on in an overwhelming fashion. Well, that is exactly what he did yesterday as he directed his frustrations to a plethora of Atlanta artists. For instance, he referred to Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Gunna as rats.
DJ Akademiks Continues To Take Shots
In addition to posting memes, Akademiks had a rant about the Atlanta artists mentioned above. He feels as though the artists in Atlanta have been creating a culture of snitching, and that it's ridiculous for Lil Baby to refer to him as the Feds.
"Lil baby. And the Atlanta rat rappers ain’t finna escape. Imma make sure of it. Detective Gucci. Lieutenant young thug and sergeant Lil baby. We on yall ass now," Akademiks wrote. "Before I let a rat lover like lil baby ever call me the Feds I quit hip hop. U gon call ur fellow Atlanta rappers rats before u talk bout big Ak if it’s the last thing to do. U young thug gunna Gucci. Yall need a group name."
DJ Akademiks and Lil Baby clearly do not like each other, and we do not foresee that changing anytime soon. When Akademiks goes live on stream, we're sure he will continue this rant.
As for Lil Baby, he has already said what he wants to say.
Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense