DJ Akademiks Continues To Take Shots At Gucci Mane, Young Thug, & Lil Baby

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks is not a big fan of Lil Baby, and this has him ranting about the likes of Gucci Mane, Young Thug, and Gunna.

DJ Akademiks was going at it with Lil Baby on Monday, as the artist had some harsh words for Ak during the filming of his new music video. Akademiks has never been one to mince words, and it led to a swift reaction on social media.

As many of you know, when Akademiks starts a beef, he tends to pile on in an overwhelming fashion. Well, that is exactly what he did yesterday as he directed his frustrations to a plethora of Atlanta artists. For instance, he referred to Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Gunna as rats.

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DJ Akademiks Continues To Take Shots

In addition to posting memes, Akademiks had a rant about the Atlanta artists mentioned above. He feels as though the artists in Atlanta have been creating a culture of snitching, and that it's ridiculous for Lil Baby to refer to him as the Feds.

"Lil baby. And the Atlanta rat rappers ain’t finna escape. Imma make sure of it. Detective Gucci. Lieutenant young thug and sergeant Lil baby. We on yall ass now," Akademiks wrote. "Before I let a rat lover like lil baby ever call me the Feds I quit hip hop. U gon call ur fellow Atlanta rappers rats before u talk bout big Ak if it’s the last thing to do. U young thug gunna Gucci. Yall need a group name."

DJ Akademiks and Lil Baby clearly do not like each other, and we do not foresee that changing anytime soon. When Akademiks goes live on stream, we're sure he will continue this rant.

As for Lil Baby, he has already said what he wants to say.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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