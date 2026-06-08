DJ Akademiks Claps Back At Lil Baby For Dissing Him In New Music Video

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
Lil Baby continues to take shots at DJ Akademiks, and the hip-hop commentator is not standing for any of it.

DJ Akademiks and Lil Baby haven't been seeing eye to eye these days. The two have not gotten along, and Ak has even been begging his favorite rappers to keep Baby off of their songs.

Lil Baby doesn't like Akademiks either, which has led to a mutual rivalry of sorts that doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Having said that, Lil Baby was recently out in Atlanta, where he could be seen shooting some sort of music video.

During the music video shoot, Baby uses the bar, “Fuck Akademiks that n***a the feds." This is an accusation that has been thrown at Ak in the past. However, with Lil Baby leveling the allegation, Ak decided to respond with a bit of force.

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DJ Akademiks Speaks Out

"Half of Atlanta rappers documented on audio tape telling to cops including half the n****s he still call “TWIN” … is this n***a stupid … if I’m the Feds… young thug the lieutenant I report to him," Akademiks wrote.

This is just more proof that these two do not like each other, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon. Whenever Akademiks finds himself in a beef, he will run it into the ground. It's a tactic that has worn down many of his opponents to the point where they just give up and stop replying.

As for Lil Baby, it remains to be seen how he will respond. For now, his quick jabs here and there seem to be working quite well, as Ak is always eager to give a response.

For now, there is no world in which these two are able to reconcile. Of course, that could change, but for now, we aren't so certain.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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