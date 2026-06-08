DJ Akademiks Claps Back At Lil Baby For Dissing Him In New Music Video

DJ Akademiks and Lil Baby haven't been seeing eye to eye these days. The two have not gotten along, and Ak has even been begging his favorite rappers to keep Baby off of their songs.

Lil Baby doesn't like Akademiks either, which has led to a mutual rivalry of sorts that doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Having said that, Lil Baby was recently out in Atlanta, where he could be seen shooting some sort of music video.

During the music video shoot, Baby uses the bar, “Fuck Akademiks that n***a the feds." This is an accusation that has been thrown at Ak in the past. However, with Lil Baby leveling the allegation, Ak decided to respond with a bit of force.

DJ Akademiks Speaks Out

"Half of Atlanta rappers documented on audio tape telling to cops including half the n****s he still call “TWIN” … is this n***a stupid … if I’m the Feds… young thug the lieutenant I report to him," Akademiks wrote.

This is just more proof that these two do not like each other, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon. Whenever Akademiks finds himself in a beef, he will run it into the ground. It's a tactic that has worn down many of his opponents to the point where they just give up and stop replying.

As for Lil Baby, it remains to be seen how he will respond. For now, his quick jabs here and there seem to be working quite well, as Ak is always eager to give a response.