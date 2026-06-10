Akademiks Says Atlanta Rappers Agree With Him About Lil Baby

There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight to the beef between Lil Baby and Akademiks. The media personality and the Atlanta rapper have been going at it over the past few years. Unfortunately, it’s only intensified with time, especially as Lil Baby’s popularity has declined.

Frankly, the staying power of some of Lil Baby’s latest releases is primarily what Akademiks has taken issue with, along with street politics. Every so often, Lil Baby drops off new music or previews a new song that doesn’t really sound that compelling in the first place. Most recently, he was spotted filming a music video for an upcoming song where he seemingly disses Akademiks.

“Fuck Akademiks, that n***a the feds,” Lil Baby raps. That isn’t a particularly new claim against Ak, but it’s one the media personality found ironic, given the drama surrounding the rapper’s affiliates in Atlanta.

“Half of Atlanta rappers documented on audio tape telling to cops including half the n***as he still call ‘TWIN’ … is this n***a stupid … if I’m the Feds… young thug the lieutenant I report to him,” Akademiks said in response.

Atlanta Sides With Akademiks?

Apparently, after Akademiks went off on Lil Baby, he got calls from “every Atlanta rapper” who he claims agreed with him. “Every rapper called me yesterday. Every Atlanta rapper. ‘Yo, Ak, yo, it’s just you and Baby, don’t go against the whole city. We love you now,’” Akademiks said. “They told me to chill out with the Atlanta stuff, but they said f*ck Baby. They all said f*ck Baby. They said, ‘No, you’re saying the truth, just don’t make it a full Atlanta thing.’”