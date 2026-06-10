Akademiks Says Atlanta Rappers Agree With Him About Lil Baby

BY Aron A.
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NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons
Oct 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Lil Baby during a game between the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Is Atlanta turning against Lil Baby?

There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight to the beef between Lil Baby and Akademiks. The media personality and the Atlanta rapper have been going at it over the past few years. Unfortunately, it’s only intensified with time, especially as Lil Baby’s popularity has declined.

Frankly, the staying power of some of Lil Baby’s latest releases is primarily what Akademiks has taken issue with, along with street politics. Every so often, Lil Baby drops off new music or previews a new song that doesn’t really sound that compelling in the first place. Most recently, he was spotted filming a music video for an upcoming song where he seemingly disses Akademiks.

“Fuck Akademiks, that n***a the feds,” Lil Baby raps. That isn’t a particularly new claim against Ak, but it’s one the media personality found ironic, given the drama surrounding the rapper’s affiliates in Atlanta.

“Half of Atlanta rappers documented on audio tape telling to cops including half the n***as he still call ‘TWIN’ … is this n***a stupid … if I’m the Feds… young thug the lieutenant I report to him,” Akademiks said in response.

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

Atlanta Sides With Akademiks?

Apparently, after Akademiks went off on Lil Baby, he got calls from “every Atlanta rapper” who he claims agreed with him. “Every rapper called me yesterday. Every Atlanta rapper. ‘Yo, Ak, yo, it’s just you and Baby, don’t go against the whole city. We love you now,’” Akademiks said. “They told me to chill out with the Atlanta stuff, but they said f*ck Baby. They all said f*ck Baby. They said, ‘No, you’re saying the truth, just don’t make it a full Atlanta thing.’”

Do you believe Akademiks? Do you think Atlanta is turning against Lil Baby? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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