Cam Newton Helps DJ Akademiks Get A Date With Daphne Joy

DJ Akademiks recently interviewed Daphne Joy following the leak of an explicit tape featuring her, an adult film actor, and Diddy. It was a pretty viral moment, especially due to how they flirted and how Akademiks reacted to having a call with her. As it turns out, Cam Newton helped him take the next step and set up a date with the mother of 50 Cent's child.

As Ak shared on his Instagram page, Newton asked Joy about the commentator on his Funky Friday podcast with her. "So Brehs... 8 pm sharp or na??" he captioned his post.

"Would you go on a date with DJ Akademiks?" Newton asked. "Oh, yes," she remarked, which led to Cam going "Mm" and her laughing. "Is that a possibly yes, a maybe yes, or a hell yes?" he followed up. "It's an, 'I'm ready at 8PM right now,'" Daphne answered with another chuckle.

"Wow... My boy! My man!" the former NFL star replied. "Okay, what would you want the expectations of that night or that date to look like? Akademiks, my n***a, I got you. I got us. I'm trying to get you game. Go to your Notes app, unlock it, and get ready to type... Take notes."

"If me and DJ Akademiks went on a date, or if he finally asked me out on a date, I actually share that with him, too," Daphne Joy remarked. "I'm just like, 'Show me what you got.' It's the effort and energy that's so attractive to me. 'Oh my God, you did this for me?' So that would get me.

Cam Newton asked if this was realistic. "Akademiks don't look like... I'm just saying."

Cam Newton Interviews Daphne Joy

"It's not about the looks. It's about how someone makes you feel," Joy remarked. "In a really crazy time, he interviewed me at one of my most emotionally vulnerable times. And he made me laugh. He made me laugh laugh..."

"Akademiks, just tickle her, bro. You got her," Newton said. "I'm not ticklish. I like mental stimulation," she expressed. "What we've seen... If you had a type, he just didn't..." he continued. "Do you have a type? [Daphne Joy's answer was no]."

"I just gravitate to whoever makes me feel really good inside, makes me feel safe, happy, keeps me laughing, makes me feel protected," Daphne replied. "Would you entertain DJ Akademiks if he was broke? You're lying," Cam clapped back after she said yes.