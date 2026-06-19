Cam Newton Helps DJ Akademiks Get A Date With Daphne Joy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Cam Newton Helps DJ Akademiks Date Daphne Joy
WESTWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 30: Actress Daphne Joy attends the premiere of STX Entertainment's "A Bad Moms Christmas" at Regency Village Theatre on October 30, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage for Fashion Media/Getty Images)
Cam Newton recently interviewed Daphne Joy on his "Funky Friday" podcast and asked her about DJ Akademiks.

DJ Akademiks recently interviewed Daphne Joy following the leak of an explicit tape featuring her, an adult film actor, and Diddy. It was a pretty viral moment, especially due to how they flirted and how Akademiks reacted to having a call with her. As it turns out, Cam Newton helped him take the next step and set up a date with the mother of 50 Cent's child.

As Ak shared on his Instagram page, Newton asked Joy about the commentator on his Funky Friday podcast with her. "So Brehs... 8 pm sharp or na??" he captioned his post.

"Would you go on a date with DJ Akademiks?" Newton asked. "Oh, yes," she remarked, which led to Cam going "Mm" and her laughing. "Is that a possibly yes, a maybe yes, or a hell yes?" he followed up. "It's an, 'I'm ready at 8PM right now,'" Daphne answered with another chuckle.

"Wow... My boy! My man!" the former NFL star replied. "Okay, what would you want the expectations of that night or that date to look like? Akademiks, my n***a, I got you. I got us. I'm trying to get you game. Go to your Notes app, unlock it, and get ready to type... Take notes."

"If me and DJ Akademiks went on a date, or if he finally asked me out on a date, I actually share that with him, too," Daphne Joy remarked. "I'm just like, 'Show me what you got.' It's the effort and energy that's so attractive to me. 'Oh my God, you did this for me?' So that would get me.

Cam Newton asked if this was realistic. "Akademiks don't look like... I'm just saying."

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Cam Newton Interviews Daphne Joy

"It's not about the looks. It's about how someone makes you feel," Joy remarked. "In a really crazy time, he interviewed me at one of my most emotionally vulnerable times. And he made me laugh. He made me laugh laugh..."

"Akademiks, just tickle her, bro. You got her," Newton said. "I'm not ticklish. I like mental stimulation," she expressed. "What we've seen... If you had a type, he just didn't..." he continued. "Do you have a type? [Daphne Joy's answer was no]."

"I just gravitate to whoever makes me feel really good inside, makes me feel safe, happy, keeps me laughing, makes me feel protected," Daphne replied. "Would you entertain DJ Akademiks if he was broke? You're lying," Cam clapped back after she said yes.

"What he offers is somebody who makes me laugh, talks to me, has sincerity," Joy continued. "Listen, we only had that one interview. I'm not trying to make this a huge big deal. I guess we really had chemistry. The chemistry was all people could talk about. I do read the comments... I was just being myself. There's no masterclass or way about me. That was just straight ping-pong conversation. That's just who I am... A friend zone? You can laugh some of these panties off, you never know."

Read More: Daphne Joy’s Complicated History With 50 Cent & Diddy: Co-Parenting To Courtroom Rumors

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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