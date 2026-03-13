Teyana Taylor's Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" Apparel Collection Revealed

Teyana Taylor returns to Jordan Brand with her "Concrete Rose" collection launching March 14th, 2026. The drop serves as a follow-up to her acclaimed "A Rose From Harlem" collaboration.

At the center sits a deep forest green Air Jordan 3 reimagined through her personal lens. The shoe features unique thorny textures across the upper that reference her journey's struggles. A distinctive rose-themed lace shroud adds feminine elegance to the classic silhouette.

Also the apparel line further expands Teyana's storytelling vision across multiple pieces. Cropped hoodies in matching olive green display "23" branding intertwined with delicate floral embroidery. Sweatpants feature spine details running down the back that tie into the thorny aesthetic.

Mesh layering tops provide contrast while maintaining the collection's cohesive earth-tone palette. Each piece carries the powerful tagline "Wins Hit Different When You Rose From Concrete." The messaging speaks directly to Teyana's narrative of resilience and personal growth.

She blends high-fashion with Jordan Brand heritage throughout the entire capsule. The "23" branding pays homage to MJ while establishing her own signature mark. Forest green dominates as the primary color with cream and burgundy accents throughout.

Special packaging includes rose-printed notebooks and golden folders that complete the luxury presentation. This marks Teyana's continued evolution as a Jordan Brand collaborator and storyteller. The collection drops exclusively tomorrow with limited quantities expected to sell quickly.

Teyana Taylor Jordan 3

The apparel collection showcases Teyana's design range across multiple statement pieces perfectly. Cropped hoodies feature oversized fits with "23" embroidery woven through rose patterns on the chest.

The detailed sweatpants create visual interest down the back seam with raised stitching. Mesh tops layer underneath in cream tones providing breathable contrast to heavier outerwear pieces. Wide-leg sweatpants maintain the olive green palette while offering relaxed, contemporary silhouettes.