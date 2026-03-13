Teyana Taylor's Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" Apparel Collection Revealed

BY Ben Atkinson
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2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Luncheon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Teyana Taylor speaks onstage during the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
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Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" collection releases tomorrow with forest green sneakers and matching apparel.

Teyana Taylor returns to Jordan Brand with her "Concrete Rose" collection launching March 14th, 2026. The drop serves as a follow-up to her acclaimed "A Rose From Harlem" collaboration.

At the center sits a deep forest green Air Jordan 3 reimagined through her personal lens. The shoe features unique thorny textures across the upper that reference her journey's struggles. A distinctive rose-themed lace shroud adds feminine elegance to the classic silhouette.

Also the apparel line further expands Teyana's storytelling vision across multiple pieces. Cropped hoodies in matching olive green display "23" branding intertwined with delicate floral embroidery. Sweatpants feature spine details running down the back that tie into the thorny aesthetic.

Mesh layering tops provide contrast while maintaining the collection's cohesive earth-tone palette. Each piece carries the powerful tagline "Wins Hit Different When You Rose From Concrete." The messaging speaks directly to Teyana's narrative of resilience and personal growth.

She blends high-fashion with Jordan Brand heritage throughout the entire capsule. The "23" branding pays homage to MJ while establishing her own signature mark. Forest green dominates as the primary color with cream and burgundy accents throughout.

Special packaging includes rose-printed notebooks and golden folders that complete the luxury presentation. This marks Teyana's continued evolution as a Jordan Brand collaborator and storyteller. The collection drops exclusively tomorrow with limited quantities expected to sell quickly.

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Teyana Taylor Jordan 3

The apparel collection showcases Teyana's design range across multiple statement pieces perfectly. Cropped hoodies feature oversized fits with "23" embroidery woven through rose patterns on the chest.

The detailed sweatpants create visual interest down the back seam with raised stitching. Mesh tops layer underneath in cream tones providing breathable contrast to heavier outerwear pieces. Wide-leg sweatpants maintain the olive green palette while offering relaxed, contemporary silhouettes.

The "Wins Hit Different When You Rose From Concrete" tagline appears in gothic lettering. Shorts include embroidered Jordan logos on the back pockets adding subtle branding touches. Everything coordinates seamlessly allowing fans to build complete looks or mix individual statement pieces.

Read More: Nike Honors LeBron James' 2003 Signing Decision With New Collection

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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