Teyana Taylor's "Concrete Rose" Jordan 3 Official Images Drop

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
teyana-taylor-x-air-jordan-3-concrete-rose-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The Teyana Taylor Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" releases this week featuring a forest green upper and concrete-textured midsole design.

Official images of Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" have finally surfaced online. The highly anticipated collaboration drops in just a couple of days. The sneaker community appears divided over the bold design choices.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" is set to drop on March 14th, 2026.

The shoe features a rich forest green leather upper throughout. Tonal green overlays create a luxurious monochromatic look across the construction. Red accents appear on the tongue lining and heel tab.

The most polarizing element is the textured concrete-style midsole wrapping the lower half. Gray speckled material mimics actual concrete in an unconventional design move. A gum rubber outsole provides contrast beneath the unique midsole treatment.

Teyana's "thorn" design runs along the lacing system in raised green straps. These sculptural elements divide fans who either love or hate the aesthetic. Some view it as innovative while others find it excessive.

This marks Teyana Taylor's first signature collaboration with Jordan Brand. The singer and creative director put her distinct vision into every detail. Her "Concrete Rose" concept references strength and beauty emerging from harsh environments.

The release has generated significant buzz across social media platforms. Sneaker fans continue debating whether the design hits or misses. The conversation alone proves Teyana created something that demands attention.

Read More: Yeat Visits Nike HQ Ahead Of Album Merch Drop

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose"

What's wild about these is how Teyana committed to such a bold colorway and materials. That forest green leather is super rich and saturated, covering almost the entire upper.

The concrete midsole is the real talking point since it literally mimics sidewalk texture with that speckled gray finish. Those raised thorn straps along the laces add this sculptural element that's totally different from any other Jordan 3.

The red pops on the tongue and heel break up all that green nicely. Gold hardware gives it a premium touch. The gum outsole grounds everything and plays off the concrete theme perfectly.

Read More: Travis Scott's "Shy Pink" Jordan 1 Lows Are Finally Here

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
teyana-taylor-x-air-jordan-3-sneaker-news Sneakers Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 “A Rose From Harlem” Gets Release Date
Syndication: Desert Sun Sneakers Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 OG "Concrete Rose" New In-Hand Look
HCh0WyyWcAAvqwd Sneakers Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" Detailed Images Drop Before Release
W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy After Party Sneakers Teyana Taylor Debuts In Jordan Brand Campaign For Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose"
Comments 0