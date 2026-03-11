Teyana Taylor's "Concrete Rose" Jordan 3 Official Images Drop

Official images of Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" have finally surfaced online. The highly anticipated collaboration drops in just a couple of days. The sneaker community appears divided over the bold design choices.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" is set to drop on March 14th, 2026.

The shoe features a rich forest green leather upper throughout. Tonal green overlays create a luxurious monochromatic look across the construction. Red accents appear on the tongue lining and heel tab.

The most polarizing element is the textured concrete-style midsole wrapping the lower half. Gray speckled material mimics actual concrete in an unconventional design move. A gum rubber outsole provides contrast beneath the unique midsole treatment.

Teyana's "thorn" design runs along the lacing system in raised green straps. These sculptural elements divide fans who either love or hate the aesthetic. Some view it as innovative while others find it excessive.

This marks Teyana Taylor's first signature collaboration with Jordan Brand. The singer and creative director put her distinct vision into every detail. Her "Concrete Rose" concept references strength and beauty emerging from harsh environments.

The release has generated significant buzz across social media platforms. Sneaker fans continue debating whether the design hits or misses. The conversation alone proves Teyana created something that demands attention.

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose"

What's wild about these is how Teyana committed to such a bold colorway and materials. That forest green leather is super rich and saturated, covering almost the entire upper.

The concrete midsole is the real talking point since it literally mimics sidewalk texture with that speckled gray finish. Those raised thorn straps along the laces add this sculptural element that's totally different from any other Jordan 3.