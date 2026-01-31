Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 OG "Concrete Rose" New In-Hand Look

Teyana Taylor's highly anticipated Air Jordan 3 OG "Concrete Rose" is finally getting an official release date. New in-hand images have surfaced, giving sneakerheads their best look yet at this exclusive collaboration.

zSneakerHeadz reports that Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 OG "Concrete Rose" is releasing on March 7th, 2026.

This in-hand video reveals the incredible attention to detail on this women's exclusive release. The colorway takes inspiration from Teyana's Harlem roots and her journey through adversity. Jordan Brand has been teasing this collaboration for months, building massive anticipation in the sneaker community.

The release represents Teyana Taylor's continued influence in both music and fashion. Her Jordan Brand partnership has produced some incredible player exclusives over the years.

Now fans finally get a chance to own a piece of that legacy with a retail release. The "Concrete Rose" Air Jordan 3 OG showcases premium materials and deeply personal storytelling throughout every element.

This isn't just another Air Jordan 3 colorway, it's Teyana's lived experience told through sneakers. Where her Air Jordan 1 represented the rose itself, this Jordan 3 embodies the thorns.

Teyana Taylor Air Jordan 3

Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 OG "Concrete Rose" comes in a stunning deep forest green that dominates the premium upper. Tonal elephant print covers the toe and heel keeping everything sophisticated and cohesive.

Red accents hit the eyelets and tongue Jumpman providing sharp contrast against all that green. The most striking feature is the removable rose thorn elements wrapping around the collar and upper sections.

Once you remove those thorns they can't be reattached which adds permanent meaning to the design. The midsole has this textured cement-like appearance as if the shoe walked through wet concrete.

Gold rose hangtags dangle from the laces while metallic gold eyelets add luxurious touches. You can see "TEY" branding on the tongue and Nike Air on the heel tab. The whole package mixes street edge with refined elegance in a way only Teyana could pull off.