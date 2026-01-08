Kim Kardashian Admits She Still Loves Kanye's Yeezy Boots

Kim Kardashian revealed she still wears Yeezy boots despite divorcing Kanye West. The reality star posted a TikTok showing off her Aspen outfit recently. She rocked burgundy snakeskin Yeezy heeled boots declaring "nothing like a Yeezy heel."

The admission proves she hasn't abandoned Kanye's designs after their messy split. Kanye West revolutionized sneaker and fashion culture through his Yeezy brand completely. His partnership with Adidas created some of the most influential sneakers ever made.

The Yeezy Boost 350, 700, and 500 became cultural phenomena worldwide instantly. His minimalist aesthetic changed how people think about streetwear and luxury fashion. Kim styling Yeezy boots shows the designs transcend their personal relationship entirely. The burgundy snakeskin boots might have been made exclusively for her originally.

She admitted on the TikTok she doesn't know if they ever released publicly. During their marriage, Kim served as Yeezy's main muse and even became part-owner. Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye in 2022 after antisemitic comments surfaced publicly. The brand has continued selling remaining Yeezy inventory with proceeds going to charity.

Yeezy sneakers still command high resale prices on the secondary market consistently. Collectors value the designs even without new releases coming from Adidas anymore. Kim revealed on "The Kardashians" she kept every single Yeezy design ever created. She's holding onto them for her four children as part of their father's legacy.

